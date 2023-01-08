What time will NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9 will air on CBS from 9.30-10.30 pm, ET/9.00-10.00 pm, PT. It will also be available to watch on several OTT platforms, CBS’ official website, and Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks, Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi, Caleb Castille as Devin Roundtree, and Gerald McRaney as Adm. Hollace Kilbride.

The show's first season was released on September 22, 2009, and has been the subject of various crossovers. On March 31, 2022, CBS renewed the series for season 14, which premiered on October 9, 2022.

Season 14 episode 9 of NCIS: Los Angeles is titled Blood Bank

Season 14 episode 9 of NCIS: Los Angeles will be packed with a ton of action and drama.

The episode will see the team stunned to learn who the boat’s owner is while conducting an investigation into a shootout that occurred on the boat during which a priceless cultural relic was stolen. The episode will be titled Blood Bank and its official synopsis read:

"When NCIS investigates a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact is stolen, they're shocked to learn who owns the boat."

This episode will be directed and written by Benny Boom and Samantha Chasse respectively.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 8 recap

The previous episode of the show was titled Let It Burn and saw the team investigate an arson attack at Global West Ventures Corp, a naval defense contractor.

The arsonist was named Randall Perez and was wanted by one of the NCIS teams for torching the building of a navy contractor. Perez was an eco-terrorist who set buildings on fire to make a political statement. He was so passionate about his crimes that he ditched his daughter, Crystal. but was still in contact with her.

Perez set the fire that killed Michael, a foreman at a construction site. While looking for the arsonist, he was found in one of his hiding places. The team asked Perez about the fire and he confessed that he was not the man behind that particular one.

This completely changed the course of the case and shocking revelations involving Crystal and a man named Marco Navarro came to light.

This episode was directed and written by Rick Tunell and Indira G. Wilson respectively.

What is NCIS: Los Angeles about?

Set in the city of Los Angeles, the show combines elements of military and police procedural genres. It follows the lives of the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects (OSP), an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that specializes in undercover assignments.

It is the first spin-off of the hugely successful NCIS series and the second series in the franchise.

The show's IMDB description reads:

"The Naval Criminal Investigation Service's Office of Special Projects takes on the undercover work and the hard to crack cases in LA. Key agents are G. Callen and Sam Hanna, streets kids risen through the ranks."

It was created by Shane Brennan, with him, Kyle Harimoto, Frank Military, John Peter Kousakis, and R. Scott Gemmill serving as the executive producers.

