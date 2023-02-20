What time will NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 12 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details

The immensely popular CBS drama NCIS: Los Angeles is all set to return this week on February 19, 2023, bringing back the team of brilliant officers set to fight crime and criminals. With 14 seasons under its belt, this spinoff of NCIS is already one of the biggest shows.

The upcoming episode, titled In the Name of Honor, will air at 10.00 pm EST on the CBS channel. This episode promises to be one of the most exciting ones of the season as it will deal with Fatima's (played by Medalion Rahimi) and Kensi's (played by Daniela Ruah) kidnapping. The plot will also allegedly involve a militia group, making things much more interesting.

After the upcoming episode of NCIS: Los Angeles airs, it will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, episode 12 plot- A complicated case with a lot at stake

Since there is no official promo or teaser for the episode, viewers of the popular series will have to rely on the synopsis to understand what to expect from the upcoming episode. According to the plot, the upcoming case will deal with the kidnapping of two pivotal characters from the show, Kensi and Fatima.

The duo will allegedly get into trouble while searching for a missing Navy lieutenant with dangerous ties to a militia group. Everything about this plotline seems interesting as it will possess equal amounts of thrill and emotion.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"The NCIS team must quickly find Kensi and Fatima after they are kidnapped and drugged while searching for a missing Navy lieutenant who they learn has ties to a dangerous militia."

Kensi and Fatima being captured and drugged will force the team to go through some deep emotional struggles while also trying to perform their duties as special agents. This will be especially interesting as this season has not delved into such a serious case yet.

The episode will be directed by Dan Liu with a script by Matt Klafter.

More about NCIS: Los Angeles

Perhaps the most recognized and most beloved of all NCIS spinoffs, the American action television series combines the military drama and police procedural genres. It originally premiered in 2009 and has continued to reign as one of the best shows on the network.

The series starred Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, Peter Cambor, Adam Jamal Craig, Linda Hunt, and Barrett Foa when it began. However, over the course of 14 years, things have changed a lot, with only some of the original characters still in the mix.

The cast is now led by Daniela Ruah and O'Donnell, alongside LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks, Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi, Caleb Castille as Devin Rountree, and Gerald McRaney as Adm. Hollace Kilbride.

The synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles reads:

"A team of special agents belonging to the Naval Criminal Investigative Services solves criminal cases involving the Marines and the Navy."

The previous episodes of the coveted show are available for streaming on Paramount+. Catch the upcoming episode of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS on February 19, 2023.

