NCIS: Los Angeles fans get emotional over Marty Deeks' heartwarming moment with his mother in Season 14 episode 7

NCIS: Los Angeles, the fan-favorite police procedural action drama, dropped season 14 episode 7 on Sunday, November 20, 2022, exclusively on the popular CBC Network.

The upcoming episode, titled Survival of The Fittest, was written by Andrew Bartels. It was directed by Eric A. Pot. The official synopsis for season 14 episode 7 reads:

"A Marine falls ill during a training mission due to an attack by a genetic weapon; Deeks struggles with balancing work and home life when Rosa comes down with the flu."

The latest episode featured Marty Deeks sharing a heartfelt emotional moment with his mother, Roberta Deeks.

Following the episode, NCIS: Los Angeles fans took to Twitter to express how they felt about this particular scene.

"Such a sweet moment": Marty's interaction with his mother in the latest episode of NCIS: Los Angeles leaves fans emotional

In episode 7, the audience saw Marty Deeks' mother Roberta Deeks taking care of both Marty and his daughter Rosa. Undoubtedly, the scene melted fans' hearts, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions about the same.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets here:

Mrs.Callen-McGarrett @Ilse_Futbolista ooooh Mama Deeks lives really close to them #NCISLA ooooh Mama Deeks lives really close to them #NCISLA

jordan ?! @silvrtongues91 #NCISLA trending is so great except for the fact that ending had me sobbing #NCISLA trending is so great except for the fact that ending had me sobbing

m @CauseRSisEpic #NCISLA THAT WAS SUCH A SWEET MOMENT BETWEEN DEEKS AND ROBERTA THAT WAS SUCH A SWEET MOMENT BETWEEN DEEKS AND ROBERTA ❤️❤️❤️ #NCISLA

Elizabeth L @elizabethl36 I didn't particularly like Kilbride's treatment of Deeks but seeing Deeks in worried dad mode and mama Deeks being there for both him and Rosa was enough to rip my heart in two. #NCISLA I didn't particularly like Kilbride's treatment of Deeks but seeing Deeks in worried dad mode and mama Deeks being there for both him and Rosa was enough to rip my heart in two. #NCISLA

Learn all about the eighth episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, ahead of its release on CBS

The highly awaited eighth episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, will be released on Sunday, November 27, 2022, exclusively on CBS. The airtime for the brand new episode is 10 pm ET.

Season 14 episode 8 has been titled, Let It Burn. The official synopsis for the same, as released by CBS, reads:

"NCIS investigates an arson attack at Global West Ventures Corp., a naval defense contractor; Rountree connects with an ex; Kilbride gives Callen files on Pembrook."

The synopsis suggests that viewers are in for a series of exhilarating events are going to take place in the upcoming episode, with the NCIS looking into a complicated case of arson.

The highly intriguing cast list for the CBS action-drama series' fourteenth season includes Chris O'Donnell as Grisha "G." Callen, Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi, Gerald McRaney as Hollace Kilbride, Caleb Castille as Devin Rountree, LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, and a few others.

Catch the upcoming episode 8 of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, debuting on Sunday, November 27, 2022, on CBS.

