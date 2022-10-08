What time will NCIS: LA season 14 episode 1 air on CBS? Callanna wedding plans and more drama expected

The long-running drama NCIS: LA is all set to return for another season this week. The hit show has been on the air for nearly 14 years now, and with so much drama unfolding over the last one-and-a-half decades, fans are ready for many new and interesting things in the upcoming season premiere, which is slated to release on October 9, 2022.

The season 14 premiere will be especially interesting because of how well the previous season wrapped up. Amongst other startling things, arguably the biggest development in season 13's finale was Callen's (played by Chris O'Donnel) proposal to Anna (Bar Paly). The couple has been together for nearly six seasons and the show finally followed up on the story.

NCIS: LA season 14, episode 1 will premiere on October 9, 2022, at 8.00 pm EST. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the show.

NCIS: LA season 14, episode 1 preview: Wedding bells ring for Callen and Anna

There are only a few things on network television shows that can get fans as excited as weddings. When Callen proposed to Anna in the finale of the thirteenth season, fans instantly knew that the show would strongly follow up on this and give the viewers something great. Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill recently revealed that the new season will deal with this theme.

Speaking to TV Line, Scott revealed:

"Callen is trying to embrace the concept of a wedding, which is not necessarily something someone like Callen is good at. He’s looking at wedding venues, which is not a strong suit for him. And of course, he would like to elope, but as he says, Arkady (Vyto Ruginis) would like to have a wedding that recreates Dr. Zhivago with real snow. So they have a little disconnect in terms of what this wedding’s going to look like."

He further added:

"It is sort of an ongoing story this year in terms of Callen thinking about the wedding and what that means. This is somebody, obviously, who’s been the typical lone wolf, so it’s a big thing, trying to settle down and be in one place, and open up his life to somebody."

Being the show it is, NCIS: LA's new season will be a lot more than just the wedding and the new character development.

The upcoming episode will also feature a primary crisis that will push the team to its limits. According to a synopsis released by the network, the upcoming episode, titled Game of Drones, will deal with the bombing of a large military facility.

The synopsis reads:

"The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled; Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria."

TV veteran Kevin Berlandi will direct this episode. The season premiere is also likely to tackle new crises like that of Agent Kensi Blye's recent adoption.

All in all, this is set to be a very important episode of NCIS: LA, and will likely set the tone for future episodes of the season.

NCIS: LA will premiere on October 9, 2022, on the CBS channel.

