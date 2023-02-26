What time will NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 13 air on CBS? Release date, plot, cast, and more

NCIS: Los Angeles is all set to return to TV screens this week with an all-new episode, which promises some enthralling drama. The spinoff to the very popular NCIS, which is still enjoying its own gala run, has become one of the most popular and beloved shows by itself.

Since a lot has happened over the entirety of the fourteenth season so far, viewers can expect the drama to continue in the upcoming episode.

The upcoming episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, titled A Farewell to Arms, will air on February 26, 2023, at 10.00 PM EST on CBS. It will also be available for streaming the next day onwards. This episode will feature some intense moments with a supposed attack on a founder of an AI company. Episode 13 also promises some personal drama.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, episode 13 - Promo, what to expect, and more

The very stylized promo for the upcoming episode of the show reveals little about what to expect from the upcoming episode, but the synopsis did hint at the episode being likely to be based around a sensitive case dealing with a very important person.

As the attack on the founder of a top-class AI company unravels, the NCIS team will have to race against time to identify the suspect before another large-scale attack takes place. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as revealed by CBS, reads:

"When a mystery woman attacks the founder of an AI company, the NCIS team must identify the her before the next major global conflict ensues; Kilbride's ex-wife comes to visit and asks him to think about reconnecting with their son."

The synopsis indicates something about the return of the ex-wife of Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney). In related news, it has been confirmed in a sneak peek that Marilu Henner will guest star to portray the role of Elizabeth.

Episode 13 of the popular drama is written by Chad Mazero and directed by John Peter Kousakis.

More about NCIS: Los Angeles

A spinoff to the popular NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles is an American action television series combining elements of military drama and police procedural genres. Despite being a spinoff, it has been on the air for nearly 15 years now. The series follows the cases of the Los Angeles–based Office of Special Projects (OSP), a unique division of the NCIS. It was the first spinoff of the show as well.

The series originally starred Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, Peter Cambor, Adam Jamal Craig, Linda Hunt, and Barrett Foa, but the cast has significantly changed over the many years. However, many of the original members still remain.

The series was created by Shane Brennan for CBS. The synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles reads:

"NCIS: Los Angeles follows Special Agents Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Grisha Callen (Chris O'Donnell), undercover agents assigned to the Office of Special Projects, a special branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that specializes in undercover assignments."

Other cast members include Peter Cambor as Nate Getz, Erik Palladino as Vostanik Sabatino, Jeff Kober as Harris Keane, and Barrett Foa as Eric Beale, among many others.

The previous episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles are available on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes