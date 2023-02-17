Welcome to Valentine on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's upcoming romantic comedy film, Welcome to Valentine, is all set to premiere on Saturday, February 18. The movie focuses on a young woman who loses her job and apartment a day before Valentine's Day. However, her life takes a dramatic turn after she meets George, who takes her on a trip.

Here's the official description of the film, as per Hallmark Channel:

''After losing her apartment and her job right before Valentine’s Day, Olivia is introduced to George who takes her on a cross country road trip that has them reevaluating life's priorities.''

Welcome to Valentine stars Kathryn Davis in the lead role, along with various others essaying key supporting roles. The movie is helmed by Stefan Brogren and written by Jen Bashian and Stefanie Abel Horowitz.

Hallmark's Welcome to Valentine cast list: Kathryn Davis and others to feature in new romantic comedy film

1) Kathryn Davis as Olivia

Kathryn Davis plays the lead role of Olivia in Hallmark's Welcome to Valentine, who is devastated after she loses her apartment and her job before Valentine's Day, but her life changes after she meets a young man named George.

Davis looks quite charming in the film's trailer, promising to deliver an impressive performance. Apart from Welcome to Valentine, Kathryn Davis is known for her appearances in Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees, Christmas on 5th Avenue, and Cooking Up Love, to name a few.

2) Markian Tarasiuk as George

Actor Markian Tarasiuk dons the role of George in the new Hallmark romantic comedy film, who is a charming and charismatic man who strikes a special bond with Olivia. The two set out on a life-changing journey that changes their perspectives on life.

Tarasiuk looks equally brilliant in the film's preview, and his impeccable chemistry with Kathryn Davis is one of the biggest highlights of the preview. The actor has previously starred in Our Italian Christmas Memories, Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Wedding Cake Dreams, among others.

3) Sophie Bastelle as Tess

Sophie Bastelle portrays the character of Tess in Welcome to Valentine. Apart from that, details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Bastelle's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Clue to Love, The Love Issue, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the new Hallmark film also stars many others in important supporting/minor roles, including:

Kara Duncan (Vanessa)

Baeyen Hoffman (Mickie (M))

Louise Kerr (Miss Hackey)

Percy Anane-Dwumfour (Ronald)

Andrea Davis (Barbara Mae)

Georgia Chase (Camilla Hollander)

Peter Haworth (George’s Dad)

Rachel Sellan (Claire-Ann)

Sandy Duarte (Boss)

Simba Yakibonge (Fabio Guy)

Hallmark released the official preview for the film on February 8, which offers a brief interaction between the two lead characters, Olivia and George. The two share great chemistry and make for an adorable on-screen couple.

Viewers who enjoyed watching the network's other popular romantic comedies like A Paris Proposal and Curious Caterer should check this one out as they're all quite thematically and tonally similar.

You can watch Welcome to Valentine on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 18, at 8 pm ET.

