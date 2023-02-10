A Paris Proposal on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, A Paris Proposal, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, February 11, 2023. It tells the story of two ad executives, Anna and Sebastian, who travel to Sebastian's native place, where the client mistakes the two for a couple.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Crown Media Press:

''Advertising executives Anna and Sebastian travel to his hometown of Paris to land the account of famed Durand Diamonds and end up in a tricky situation when the client mistakes them for a happy couple.''

A Paris Proposal stars Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop in the lead roles, along with several others portraying important supporting roles. The film is helmed by Jessica Harmon, with the script penned by Andrea Canning.

Hallmark's A Paris Proposal cast will deliver heartwarming performances

1) Alexa PenaVega as Anna

Alexa PenaVega plays the role of Anna in Hallmark's A Paris Proposal. Anna and Sebastian go to the latter's hometown, where the two get mistaken for a couple, which changes their lives. PenaVega looks charming in the film's sneak peek, where she is seen having a casual conversation with her colleague. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Apart from A Paris Proposal, Alexa PenaVega is known for her performances in various other popular films and shows like Love in the Limelight, Taking a Shot at Love, and The Clockwork Girl, to name a few.

2) Nicholas Bishop as Sebastian

Nicholas Bishop in A Paris Proposal (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Actor Nicholas Bishop dons the role of Sebastian in Hallmark's new romantic film. When Anna and Sebastian arrive at Sebastian's hometown, their lives take a complete turn as their client mistakes them for being a couple, complicating their equation. Bishop brilliantly portrays his character's inherent charm, and charisma to perfection in the film's sneak peek.

Nicholas Bishop's other notable film and TV acting credits include Industry, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Becoming Elizabeth, and many more.

3) Daniel Lundh as Gabriel

Daniel Lundh essays the role of Gabriel in the new Hallmark movie. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but fans can expect him to play an important role in the movie.

Daniel Lundh has previously appeared in Love In Andalusia, Morocco: Love in Times of War, and Midnight in Paris, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, A Paris Proposal also features numerous others playing pivotal supporting/minor roles:

Kate Fahy (Marion)

Vincent Winterhalter (Louis)

Bethany Brown (Lily)

Krissi Bohn (Caroline)

Marianne Borgo (Estelle)

Nicholas Woodeson (Jacques)

Elie Kaempfen (Andre)

Dimo Alexiev (Henri)

Mila Bancheva (Julia)

Euan Macnaughton (Tom)

Kate Nichols (Laura)

Emanuela Shkodreva (Lucie)

Lubomir Kovachev (Marcel)

Bertrand Pellerin (Photographer)

Yavor Gadzhev (Marion's Assistant)

Emily Norris (Bride-To-Be)

Matthew Luret (Groom-To-Be)

Hallmark's official sneak peek of the movie shows a brief interaction between Anna and Sebastian, who seem to be arguing. However, their conversation has a romantic undertone that adds a different layer of emotion to the scene. The two make for a wonderful onscreen couple.

You can watch A Paris Proposal on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

