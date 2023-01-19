5 upcoming Hallmark movies releasing in February 2023

As part of its annual Loveuary line-up, Hallmark typically premieres a number of compelling romantic films in February. The network airs a slew of feel-good romantic comedies in the days leading up to and following Valentine's Day, many of which go on to become television hits.

While the majority of the channel's programming focuses on films with heartwarming stories about families and friendships, the February releases are always dedicated to the romantic kind.

Here is a list of Hallmark films that will be released on the Hallmark channel in February 2023.

5 February 2023 movie releases on Hallmark

1) Sweeter than Chocolate

A still from Sweeter than Chocolate (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Starring Brenda Strong, Dan Jeannotte, and Eloise Mumford in lead roles, Sweeter than Chocolate revolves around a TV journalist who decides to investigate a local bakery. While the plot doesn't seem connected to romance so far, she finds that the bakery claims to have a secret recipe for true love.

The trope of finding the recipe for true love, despite being as old as time and used extensively in fantasy romantic comedies, still boasts a wide audience. The film is also set during Valentine's Day, bringing about a festive and romantic vibe to the story.

Sweeter than Chocolate will premiere at 8 pm on February 4, 2023, on Hallmark.

2) A Paris Proposal

Alexa PenaVega, the star in A Paris Proposal (Image via Nickelodeon Wiki - Fandom)

A Paris Proposal is another film in the Loveuary line-up that seems to follow a much-used rom-com trope. The film stars Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop whilst revolving around the account manager at an ad agency who lands an opportunity to work with her biggest client so far. However, when she is forced to work with a colleague, the two are challenged with opposing work ideologies.

The events culminate in the two pretending to be married and maintaining their ruse in order to secure the client. The film follows a friendly conflict between a practical and an idealistic worldview, making it a relatable trope.

A Paris Proposal will premiere at 8 pm on February 11, 2023, on the Hallmark channel.

3) Welcome to Valentine

On the sets of Welcome to Valentine (Image via The Record)

In what first seems like a homecoming trope, Olivia, the lead character, sets off to visit home after she loses her job and her boyfriend in the same week. Welcome to Valentine follows the character as she agrees to ride to her hometown with a friend of her roommate. Eventually, the two are forced to spend time with each other and fall in love.

Welcome to Valentine stars Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasiuk in lead roles. The film follows themes of modern life, home, loss, and rethinking priorities, making it a perfect watch for Valentine's month.

Welcome to Valentine will premiere on Hallmark at 8 pm on February 18, 2023.

4) Made for Each Other

Alexandra Turshen, the star in Made for Each Other (Image via Pinterest)

As the name suggests, Made for Each Other is another romantic comedy full of lessons and narratives about love and what makes it beautiful. Making the title all the more meaningful, Made for Each Other follows a sculptor who wishes to sculpt her ideal partner. However, she falls for her friend and realizes that it is our imperfections that make love as beautiful as it is.

The movie stars Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen, Aaron O'Connell, and Illeana Douglas in central roles. Made for Each Other will premiere on Hallmark at 8 pm on February 25, 2023.

5) A Nashville Legacy

A Nashville Legacy star Pooch Hall (Image via IMDB)

A Nashville Legacy takes a slightly more complex approach to a romantic comedy and explores a multitude of narratives while telling the story of Naima, who is pursuing her doctorate whilst interning in Nashville. As Naima discovers her interesting past and her grandmother's youth, she decides to dig deeper.

While Naima is working at the museum, she meets the heir to Berryhall Records empire, disguised as a volunteer. The two develop a charming relationship as they work towards their personal goals. The film stars Stan Shaw, Pooch Hall, and Ashley Forrestier in lead roles.

A Nashville Legacy will premiere at 9 pm on February 26, 2023. This one will be aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Poll : 0 votes