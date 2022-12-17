Top 3 chick-flicks of 2022

Ever since the pandemic, chick-flicks have grown in popularity owing to the cozy viewing experience they offer. Even before, such films were mostly popular on television rather than in the cinemas. Their major themes and conflicts being centered around love, family, and companionship make them a warm go-to set of films that offer solace at all times.

Although chick-flicks were previously believed to only be made for young women, they have evolved over the years to include some fine cinema. It is often cinema that comments on the social and cultural realities of the world while also feeling like a warm hug during the holidays. The biggest stars are now part of modern chick-flicks and critics too are growing to view these films in a new light.

The year 2022 saw quite a few chick-flicks that were popular and critically acclaimed. From Julia Roberts and George Clooney starrer Ticket to Paradise to the independent film Cha Cha Real Smooth, filmmakers have really pushed the limits that previous romantic comedies set for the genre.

Here are 2022's best and warmest chick-flicks.

1) Cha Cha Real Smooth

A still from Cha Cha Real Smooth (Image via IMDB)

Starring Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff in lead roles, Cha Cha Real Smooth follows a Bar Mitzvah party host who develops a special relationship with a woman and her young daughter. The film is a comedy-drama with some very relatable and unique characters that find a place in the audience's heart in no time.

Cha Cha Real Smooth was released in June, 2022, and opened to some amazing reviews. It first premiered at Sundance in January and was received very well. The movie was deemed technically sound, heartfully written and executed to near-perfection. The film also found its way into many lists of must-watch films right after its release.

Cooper Raiff, who played the party host, was also the writer and director of the film.

Despite not being shallow and following very cliched tropes, Cha Cha Real Smooth still qualifies as a chick-flick considering what a warm film it is. The performances make the movie all the closer to the heart and help the story find its place among the many comedies that released this year.

Cha Cha Real Smooth isn't just one of the many good chick-flicks, but is one that qualifies as a great film in itself. Cha Cha Real Smooth is now streaming on Apple TV+.

2) Ticket to Paradise

A still from Ticket to Paradise (Image via IMDB)

Considering Ticket to Paradise starred two of Hollywood's biggest and most-loved stars, it wasn't a surprise that the film had some wonderful performances.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney star in this film that follows a man and his ex-wife who fly to Bali. They are attempting to stop their daughter from marrying a farmer and the same mistakes they made years ago.

Although it did not receive great reviews, Ticket to Paradise unsurprisingly went on to become a box office hit owing to the lead cast. Despite telling a story that was already told in the past, the film still feels fresh purely because of the performances that are convincing and charming at the same time.

Ticket to Paradise also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo in important roles. This George Clooney-Julia Roberts film may not be close to the actors' best work, but it manages to cover themes of old love and longing to become one of the most fun chick-flicks of the year.

Ticket to Paradise is streaming on Prime Video.

3) Fire Island

A still from Fire Island (Image via IMDB)

Fire Island, despite all the intense drama it boasts, is still one of those chick-flicks that easily finds a way into the viewer's heart from the moment it begins. It follows a group of queer friends who meet for an annual ritual and have their relationships tested when things get out of hand. The film was released on Hulu in June 2022.

Fire Island stars Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully and Margaret Cho in lead roles. They all put up fairly powerful performances to make the movie hearty and fun to watch.

Despite also serving as a great chick-flick, Fire Island makes some strong comments about sexuality, race, society and stereotypes. The multiplicity of themes is one of the many assets of the film alongside its performances and dialogs.

While being a fresh take on most of the issues it addresses, the movie still adheres to some typical expectations that people have of chick-flicks. Fire Island opened to highly positive reviews and was widely watched owing to the fresh trope it advertised. It was one of the most anticipated films of the year while also being one of the most critically acclaimed, something rare for a chick-flick.

The current year had some great chick-flicks which were not only enjoyed by most family audiences, but were also loved by critics. These are just three of the many such chick-flicks.

