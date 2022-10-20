Ticket to Paradise cast list and character guide explored

Ticket to Paradise is a brand new and highly enthralling romantic comedy movie that is all set to hit theaters this Friday, October 21, 2022, in the United States. Academy Award winning-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney will be seen coming together in the lead roles of the much-awaited movie.

Critically acclaimed Mamma Mia! director Ol Parker has directed Ticket to Paradise. Parker has also acted as the writer of the movie, alongside Daniel Pipski. Ole Bratt Birkeland has served as the cinematographer, while renowned music composer Lorne Balfe has given music to the movie.

Tim Bevan, Sarah Harvey, Eric Fellner, and Deborah Balderstone are the producers of the movie.

The official synopsis for Ticket to Paradise, given by Universal Pictures, reads:

"George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances."

Apart from Clooney and Roberts, the lead cast list for the romantic comedy movie also includes Kaitlyn Dever.

Learn all about the lead cast members and their characters in Ticket to Paradise

Julia Roberts as Georgia Cotton

Popular and beloved actress Julia Roberts is all set to play the lead role of Georgia Cotton in Ticket to Paradise. Georgia is David Cotton's former wife and mother of Lily Cotton.

Julia Roberts holds a long-spanning prestigious acting career. She first made her acting debut in 1987, with the feature Firehouse. The actress first came into the lime-light after playing the fan-favorite role of Vivian Ward in the popular romantic drama movie, Pretty Woman.

Apart from Pretty Woman, Roberts is best known for her portrayal of the characters Tinker Bell in Hook, Sabrina Peterson in I Love Trouble, Julianne Potter in My Best Friend's Wedding, Anna Scott in Notting Hill, Maggie Carpenter in Runaway Bride, Erin Brockovich in Erin Brockovich, and Elizabeth Gilbert in Eat Pray Love.

Julia Roberts has also been a part of several other notable movies and a few TV series, including Ocean's Eleven, Mona Lisa Smile, Ocean's Twelve, Charlie Wilson's War, Valentine's Day, Mirror, Mirror, Mother's Day, Wonder, Friends, Murphy Brown, Felicity: An American Girl Adventure and many more.

George Clooney as David Cotton

A still of George Clooney (Image via IMDb)

Highly acclaimed actor George Clooney will be seen portraying the lead character, David Cotton, in Ticket to Paradise. David is Georgia's ex-husband and the father of Lily Cotton.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Seth Gecko in From Dusk till Dawn, Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batman & Robin, Lt. Col. Thomas Devoe in The Peacemaker, Archie Gates in Three Kings, Danny Ocean in Ocean's Eleven, Bob Barnes in Syriana, Fred Friendly in Good Night, and Good Luck, and Matthew "Matt" Kowalski in Gravity.

Over the years, Clooney has also been a part of several noteworthy movies and TV series, entailing One Fine Day, Out of Sight, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Spy Kids, Solaris, Intolerable Cruelty, The Good German, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Descendants, Tomorrowland, Roseanne, ER, The Last Movie Stars, and more.

Kaitlyn Dever as Lily Cotton

Highly talented young actress Kaitlyn Dever will be seen playing the lead role of Lily Cotton in Ticket to Paradise. Lily Cotton is the daughter of Georgia Cotton and David Cotton.

The actress is best known for portraying the character Loretta McCready in Justified and Marie Adler in Unbelievable.

Kaitlyn Dever has also been a part of several other notable TV series and movies, including The Mentalist, Monsterland, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Last Man Standing, The Spectacular Now, Men, Women & Children, All Summers End, We Don't Belong Here, Beautiful Boy, Booksmart, Rosaline, and several others.

Other supporting actors on the cast list for the movie include Billie Lourd as Wren Butler, Lucas Bravo as Paul and Maxime Bouttier as Gede.

Don't forget to watch Ticket to Paradise, premiering in theaters in the United States on Friday, October 21, 2022.

