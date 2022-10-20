Who plays Julia Roberts' boyfriend Paul in Ticket to Paradise? French actor Lucas Bravo once borrowed money for food

Actor Lucas Bravo plays the role of Julia Roberts' boyfriend, Paul, in the new rom-com, Ticket to Paradise. The film tells the story of a divorced couple who sets out to prevent their daughter from marrying a man she met recently.

Lucas Bravo is a noted French actor who's starred in quite a few shows in recent times.

Lucas Bravo gained popularity through Emily in Paris

Lucas Bravo was born on March 26, 1988, to former footballer Daniel Bravo and singer Eva Bravo in Nice, Alpes-Maritimes. Bravo went to Lycée Pasteur secondary school in Neuilly-sur-Seine. During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Bravo mentioned that he'd moved to the US when he was 18.

In the same interview, he also spoke about borrowing money from his friend for food during his stay in Los Angeles. He said,

''I had nothing, you know. I'd ask a friend one dollar everyday to go to Taco Bell and have a cheesy double beef burrito for 99 cents. I was broke and the happiest I've ever been.''

Lucas Bravo ventured into acting in 2013 with the series Sous le soleil de Saint Tropez, wherein he played the role of Jeff. He later went on to star as Antoine Mufla in Kim Chapiron's La Crème de la crème.

Bravo garnered international fame with his role as Chef Gabriel in Netflix's iconic comedy series Emily in Paris. He received mostly positive reviews for his performance in the show from viewers and critics.

Earlier this year, Lucas Bravo starred in Anthony Fabian's comedy-drama Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris alongside Leslie Manville and Isabelle Huppert. His other acting credits include Plus belle la vie and TOC.

In the upcoming George Clooney-Julia Roberts starrer Ticket to Paradise, Lucas Bravo portrays the character of Paul, Roberts' boyfriend. During an interaction with Collider, Bravo spoke about his experience of working with Roberts and Clooney. He said,

''I learned that you can be an icon and that you can be the biggest actors on the planet and still be the kindest person, and that for me, changes everything, gives me a lot of fuel. There's a lot of ego in this industry and to see that you can make it this far and still keep your inner child intact and be a respectful, considerate person is for me, everything.''

Besides Ticket to Paradise, Bravo is reportedly also set to feature in the rom-com The Honeymoon, starring Pico Alexander and Maria Bakalova.

A quick look at Ticket to Paradise plot and cast

Ticket to Paradise follows a divorced couple who goes on a trip to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married. The film was screened in Barcelona last month, receiving mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The movie stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Lucas Bravo, Kaitlyn Dever, and Billie Lourd, among many others, in crucial roles. It is directed by noted filmmaker Ol Parker, best known for the Meryl Streep starrer Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Pipski.

Ticket to Paradise is arriving in theaters on Friday, October 21, 2022.

