Santa's Got Style cast list: Kathryn Davis, Franco Lo Presti, and others star in UPtv Christmas film

Santa's Got Style, the latest UPtv Christmas special movie, is all set to be released on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET, exclusively on UPtv. Paula Tiberius has acted as the writer for the upcoming movie, while Amy Force and Marco Deufemia have served as directors for the film.

As per the official synopsis for UPtv's Santa's Got Style:

"When department store executive Madison is charged with coming up with a fresh idea for the holiday season, she decides that instead of a classic Santa, this year they would hire a young Santa with lots of fashionable style. But when she has a difficult time finding the perfect model, her long-time best friend Ethan (who has been in love with her for years) throws on a beard and disguises himself as the Santa of her dreams."

The lead cast list for Santa's Got Style includes Kathryn Davis, Franco Lo Presti, Scott Thompson, and others.

The cast list for UPtv's Santa's Got Style explored

Kathryn Davis as Madison Jacobs

Highly talented actress Kathryn Davis has been seen in several Christmas movies in the past and is all set to play the lead role of Madison Jacobs in Santa's Got Style.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Harper McNevin in the 2022 TV movie Six Degrees of Santa, Eva Jordan in the 2021 film Christmas on 5th Avenue, Shay Wilcox in the 2021 movie Cooking Up Love, and Ella in the 2020 series The Wedding Planners.

Kathryn Davis has also been a part of several other well-known movies and series, including Jupiter's Legacy, A Christmas Carousel, A Christmas Exchange, Departure, Christmas with a Prince, and several others.

Franco Lo Presti as Ethan Davis

A still of Franco Lo Presti (image Via IMDb)

Well-known Canadian actor Franco Lo Presti will be seen playing the lead role of Ethan Davis in the brand new UPtv movie.

The actor is best known for portraying the character Reilly in the 2022 movie Brother, Woody in the film The Story of Love, Jackson in the 2022 title 14 Love Letters, and Fernando in the 2021 short film The Love Prank.

Franco Lo Presti has also been a part of several other noteworthy projects, including Hudson & Rex, Tiny Pretty Things, The Wedding Planners, The Kings of Napa, Letters to Satan Clause, and more.

Scott Thompson as Paul Grant

A still of Scott Thompson (image Via Wikipedia)

The highly acclaimed Canadian actor and comedian Scott Thompson is all set to portray the pivotal character Paul Grant in Santa's Got Style.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of Scott Thompson in the 2002 movie Run Ronnie Run!, Barrett in the 2017 movie Don't Talk to Irene, and more.

Scott Thompson has also been a pivotal part of several other noteworthy films and shows including The Larry Sanders Show, Providence, RoboRoach, Carpoolers, But I'm Chris Jericho!, Ham & Cheese, Super 8½, Millennium, Nobody Knows Anything!, and many more.

The upcoming movie will also feature Lanette Ware, Brian Sills, Annie Briggs, Jocelyne Zucco, Tonjha Richardson, Jocelyne Zucco, and others. Watch Santa's Got Style, which arrives exclusively on UPtv this Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET.

