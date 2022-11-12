A Tiny Home Christmas cast list: Rebecca Dalton, Christopher Seivright, and others star in UPtv film

A Tiny Home Christmas is a brand new Christmas movie that is all set to make its debut exclusively on UPtv this Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET. Allegra Newman and Kate Pragnell are the writers of the movie, while Bill Corcoran is the director.

Michel Bisson is the cinematographer of A Tiny Home Christmas, while Craig McConnell is its composer. The Christmas special movie has been produced by Christopher Giroux and Justin Rebelo.

The movie stars Rebecca Dalton, Christopher Seivright, and Kent Sheridan in the main roles. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the lead cast members of A Tiny Home Christmas ahead of its arrival on UPtv.

Lead cast list for A Tiny Home Christmas explored before its debuts on UPtv

Rebecca Dalton as Blair Callahan

A still of Rebecca Dalton (Image via UPtv)

Highly talented Canadian actress Rebecca Dalton will be seen portraying the lead role of Blair Callahan in A Tiny Home Christmas. The actress is best known for her portrayal of pivotal characters like Tara in the 2015 TV series Good Witch and Emily in the enthralling 2017 TV movie Christmas Wedding Planner. Apart from Good Witch, she has also been a part of two TV series: Unnatural History and Spun Out.

Rebecca Dalton has also been a significant part of several noteworthy TV movies over the years, including My Babysitter's a Vampire, A Perfect Christmas, Rocky Road, Total Frat Movie, The Santa Squad a/k/a Santa's Squad, and Lemonade Stand Romance.

Christopher Seivright as Mason Hayes

A still of Christopher Seivright (Image via IMDb)

Talented actor Christopher Seivright is all set to play the lead character of Mason Hayes in A Tiny Home Christmas. He is best known for his roles as Rudy Davis in the 2022 TV series Take Note and Devon in the 2020 TV series Latinas Wanted.

Christopher Seivright has been associated with several other notable TV series and TV movies, such as Carter, Beauty and the Beast, Northern Lights of Christmas, Private Eyes, Heroes Reborn, Single Ladies, Rookie Blue, Orphan Black, Being Productive, The Bridge, and a few others.

A still of Kent Sheridan (Image via IMDb)

Kent Sheridan as Jim Callahan

The renowned voice-over artist, theater artist, and movie and television actor Kent Sheridan will be seen playing the vital role of Jim Callahan in the upcoming UPtv Christmas movie.

He is best known for playing the role of Bill Barker in the 1999 TV series Rescue Heroes, Donovan Wylie in the 2018 TV series Chesapeake Shores, and Steve Wilson in the 2021 TV movie Love Upstream.

In his career, Kent Sheridan has displayed his talent as an actor in notable TV movies, TV series, and movies, including Colors of Love, Mrs. America, Nightalk, Odd Squad, Suicide Squad, Designated Survivor, Murdoch Mysteries, The Path, Orphan Black, Ivy, Nikita, and more.

Apart from Dalton, Seivright, and Sheridan, the cast list for A Tiny Home Christmas also includes Kathy Northwood, Josette Jorge, Ron Lea, Jim Annan, Tara Yelland, Kym Wyatt McKenzie, Ann Pirvu, and Jamie Spilchuk.

The official synopsis for A Tiny Home Christmas, provided by UPtv, reads:

"In order to save her family’s contracting business, Blair reluctantly teams up with her ex-boyfriend and former co-star of a hit home design reality show to build a tiny home for the unsheltered in the community, rekindling old sparks in the process… and just in time for Christmas."

Don't forget to catch A Tiny Home Christmas, premiering on UPtv, this Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes