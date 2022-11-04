UPtv's new film, Unperfect Christmas Wish, will air on the channel on Friday, November 4, 2022. The movie tells the story of a young, lively woman who dreams of becoming a famous singer.

According to UPtv, here's the official synopsis of the film:

''Madison O’Hara performs as a singing elf for Christmas parties with her best friend Cooper, but her real dream is to be a singer-songwriter and to find the perfect man.''

Unperfect Christmas Wish premiered in Canada on December 1, 2021. It stars Alys Crocker and David Pinard in the lead roles and many others playing key supporting roles. The film is helmed by Andrew Cymek and written by Brigitte Kingsley.

UPtv's Unperfect Christmas Wish cast: Alys Crocker, David Pinard, and others promise heart-warming performances

1) Alys Crocker as Madison O'Hara

Unperfect Christmas Wish features Alys Crocker as the protagonist, Madison O'Hara. Crocker looks impressive in the trailer, capturing her character's warmth, liveliness, and energy with remarkable ease. Her performance defines the tone of the film.

Apart from Unperfect Christmas Wish, Crocker has appeared in Big Gold Brick, Love at Sky Gardens, and Christmas by Chance, to name a few.

2) David Pinard as Cooper

Actor David Pinard stars as Cooper in the film. Based on the synopsis, Pinard seems to be playing Madison's love interest, her ''unperfect'' match. Pinard and Crocker's onscreen chemistry is one of the film's major highlights.

He has been a part of Family Seductions, Picture Perfect Romance, and many more. He's also appeared briefly in the popular Amazon Prime Video series, The Boys.

3) Ish Morris as Luke

Ish Morris plays the role of Madison's boyfriend, Luke, in Unperfect Christmas Wish. Based on the synopsis, Luke is a successful man with whom Madison breaks up, but the trailer shows that Luke returns to her life at some point.

Morris plays his part quite convincingly in a very nuanced and subtle fashion. It'll be interesting to see how his character pans out in the movie. Morris' acting credits include Saw 3D, Boyfriends of Christmas Past, and Baxter. He's also a popular singer who's released an album titled The First Impression.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars several others in crucial supporting and minor roles, like:

Valerie Boyle as Grams

Adam Langton as Brett

Stephen Davis as Santa

Kerri Kamara as Jeannie

Masa Lizdek as Lila

The trailer for the film offers a glimpse of Madison's eventful life. Madison and Cooper seem to be in love, but both do not confess their feelings. To make things more complicated, Madison has broken up with her boyfriend, but he does seem to return to her life later. Based on the trailer, viewers can expect an emotional and charming Christmas film that offers an optimistic take on love and life.

Director Andrew Cymek's best-known works include The Baby Stealer, Night Cries, and County Crush.

You can watch Unperfect Christmas Wish on UPtv on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

