The upcoming UPtv film, Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty, will premiere on the channel on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The film revolves around a young woman who decides to become a crime scene cleaner.

The official synopsis of the movie, according to UP tv, reads:

''When her finances prevent her from earning a degree in forensic science, Gabby drops out of school to become a crime scene cleaner. When a routine cleaning job uncovers a murder weapon the police overlooked, Gabby realizes that the wrong person is in jail. With the help of her neighbor, Riley, Gabby plays detective. But can Riley help her before another murder occurs?''

The movie stars Jessica Blackmore and Jamie Roy, alongside many others in key roles.

Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty cast list: Jessica Blackmore and Jamie Roy look to make their mark in lead roles

1) Jessica Blackmore as Gabby

Jessica Blackmore plays the lead role of Gabby in Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty. Blackmore looks charming and funny in the film's preview, and promises to deliver an impressive performance.

Jessica Blackmore has previously appeared in the film, Monsters of Man.

2) Jamie Roy as Riley Thomas

Actor Jamie Roy stars as Riley Thomas in the film. Roy looks quite effortless and charming in his role as Riley in the film's preview, and fans can expect a memorable performance from the actor.

Roy has worked on movies like Your Boyfriend is Mine and Burning Little Lies.

3) Aryè Campos as Detective Parker

Actress Aryè Campos appears in the role of Detective Parker in the movie. She appears briefly in the trailer, but details about her character are being kept under wraps.

Campos has starred in minor roles in LA's Finest, Workaholics, and Family Time. She's slated to feature in the upcoming shows, Rio Connection and Passport to Freedom.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several other actors in crucial supporting/minor roles, like:

Kristi Murdock as Sierra Loomis

John Littlefield as Harold Martin

Naomi Matsuda as Barbara O'Conner

Brandon Hirsch as Michael Cunningham

Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty is directed by Sean Olson and written by D.F.W. Buckingham, Bryar Freed, and Kat Olson.

UPtv dropped the official preview of the film on October 24, 2022, and it offers a peek into lead character Gabby's bizarre and chaotic life as a crime scene cleaner.

The preview briefly depicts how Gabby gets embroiled in a murder investigation when she discovers the possibility of an innocent man being jailed. Gabby, along with her neighbor Riley Thomas, sets out to unveil the truth behind the murder, but things are not as simple and straightforward as they once seemed.

Overall, the preview offers a glimpse of the film's lighthearted and charming tone that fans of the network's other popular dramas like A Country Romance and The Engagement Back-Up will certainly love.

Viewers can expect an entertaining comedy with elements of romance and mystery thrown in.

Don't forget to catch Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty on UPtv on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

