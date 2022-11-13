The Picture of Christmas cast list: Chelsea Hobbs, Giles Panton, and others star in UPtv movie

The Picture of Christmas is a brand new, heartwarming Christmas movie that is all set to be released this Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 7 pm ET, exclusively on the popular network, UPtv. Directed by David I. Strasser, the new UPtv movie has been written by Jessica L. Randall.

Justin Sebastian has served as the cinematographer for The Picture of Christmas, while Ary Werthein and Agustin Iacona have served as music composers for the movie.

The official synopsis for The Picture of Christmas, released by UPtv, reads:

"An aspiring storybook illustrator in Manhattan returns home after inheriting her Grandmother’s Christmas tree farm. Inspired by the magic of Christmas and the farm’s handsome caretaker, she is reminded of the things she once wanted in life."

Since the official trailer for the Christmas movie was dropped, viewers have been quite excited to see how the intriguing and feel-good story will unfold.

The lead cast list for The Picture of Christmas includes Giles Panton, Chelsea Hobbs, and Erin Boyes, among others.

The lead cast list for UPtv's The Picture of Christmas explored

1) Giles Panton as Brandon Hart

Canadian actor Giles Panton is all set to play the lead role of Brandon Hart in the latest UPtv Christmas movie. The 40-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of the characters Dex Richmond in the 2017 movie My Favorite Wedding, Giles in the 2008 short film Nobody Special, Brad in the 2017 movie Bad Date Chronicles, and Chris Smith in season 3 of the fan favorite TV series Chesapeake Shores.

Brandon Hart has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV movies, TV series, movies, and short films, including Tarzan and Jane, Kong: King of the Apes, The Man in the High Castle, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Max Steel, Gin Tama, Smallville, Shock to the System, Damage, Sleepwalking in Suburbia, and more.

2) Chelsea Hobbs as Ember Morely

Canadian actress Chelsea Hobbs will be seen portraying the lead character Ember Morely in UPtv's The Picture of Christmas. The 37-year-old actress is best known for playing the significant roles of Gerda in the 2002 TV movie Snow Queen, Emily Kmetko in the 2009-11 TV series Make It or Break It, Laura Leighton in the 2015 TV movie The Unauthorized Melrose Place Story, and Charlie in the 2018 TV series UnREAL.

Chelsea Hobbs has also been a part of several other TV series, TV movies, and movies, including Sweet Dreams, Mysterious Ways, Christina's House, Lords of Dogtown, The Sausage Factory, Confessions of a Go-Go Girl, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Nine Lives of Christmas, and several others.

3) Erin Boyes as Laura Thomas

Well-known actress Erin Boyes is all set to play the lead role of Laura Thomas in the latest UPtv movie, The Picture of Christmas. Boyes is best known for her portrayal of the characters Eve Silver in the 2021 TV movie Joy for Christmas, Jordan in the 2021 TV movie Waking Up to Danger, and Lynn in the 2021 TV movie Love at Cedar Creek.

The actress has also been a part of several other notable movies, TV movies, and TV series, including Three Days, Cranberry Christmas, Love & Glamping, The Man in the High Castle, Marrying Mr. Darcy, The Christmas Snowman, and more.

Apart from Hart, Thomas, and Morely, the cast list for The Picture of Christmas also includes Lauren K. Robek, Brenda Crichlow, Matt Hamilton, Karen Kruper, Latonya Williams, Mila Jones, Reese Alexander, and a few others.

The Picture of Christmas premieres on UPtv this Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

