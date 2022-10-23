Star-Crossed Romance cast list: Aliyah O'Brien, Andrew Zachar and others star in UP tv film

Star-Crossed Romance is a brand new and feel-good Canadian romantic comedy film that will premiere on the popular network UP tv on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET.

Leigh Joel Scott has served as the writer of the upcoming Canadian romantic drama movie, while Aubrey Arnason has acted as the director of Star-Crossed Romance. The film lasts approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The official synopsis for the movie, reads:

"After a disagreement between her son and another student, single-mother Piper is teamed up with that student’s handsome single-father to stage the school play, Romeo and Juliet. Piper must get past her ego, face her feelings, and figure out how to operate a hot-glue gun – all before opening night!"

Star-Crossed Romance stars Jamall Johnson, Aliyah O’Brien, and Andrew Zachar, among others. Without further delay, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the lead actors of the movie.

The lead cast list for Star-Crossed Romance explored

Aliyah O’Brien as Piper

41-year-old Canadian actress Aliyah O’Brien will be seen playing the lead role of Piper in UP tv's Star-Crossed Romance.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the characters Regina Wall in the television series Bates Motel, Holly Stewart in the popular TV series Rookie Blue and Charlotte in the movie Maximum Conviction.

Over the years, Aliyah O’Brien has also been a part of several other movies and short films, including That One Night, If I Stay, Tomorrowland, The Starlight Heist, Preggoland, Citizen Jane, Monster Trucks, The Perfect Cup, Kill Switch, The Woods, Finding Father Christmas, Ice Sculpture Christmas, Stonados and a few others.

The actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series, entailing Men with Brooms, Exes and Ohs, Supernatural, Smallville, Take Two, Hudson & Rex, Legends of Tomorrow, Soldiers of the Apocalypse, The Actress Diaries, Psych, Intelligence, Sanctuary, Ascension, Motive, Continuum and several others.

Andrew Zachar as Erik

Actor Andrew Zachar is all set to portray the lead character Erik in the upcoming romantic drama movie, Star-Crossed Romance.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Tom in the beloved TV series Virgin River, Jack in the short film A Stab in the Dark and James in the movie Love Hard.

Andrew Zachar has also been a part of several other notable movies and short films, including Heart of the Matter, Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Eight Gifts of Hanukkah, Domestic 911, Beauty Mark and a few others.

The actor has also been a part of several other well-known TV series, entailing Devil in Ohio, Motherland: Fort Salem, The Handmaid's Tale, Air Crash Investigation, Dark Matter, Covert Affairs, Untold Stories of the ER, Supernatural, Life Unexpected and more.

Jamall Johnson as Mark

Promising actor Jamall Johnson will be seen playing the pivotal role of Mark in the UP tv movie, Star-Crossed Romance.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of the role of Chip Sanders in the TV movie Wedding of a Lifetime, Max in the movie Love, Classified and Ike in the movie Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.

Johnson has also been a part of several other movies, entailing Christmas Bedtime Stories, Imperfect High, Gone Mom, Wendy Williams: The Movie, A Sugar & Spice Holiday, Christmas Comes Twice, Chateau Christmas and several others.

The actor has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series, including Chip and Potato, Superman & Lois, Firefly Lane, The Twilight Zone, Ruby Herring Mysteries, Siren, The Good Doctor, Arrow and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list for Star-Crossed Romance include Corina Bradley as Anya, Lola Claire as Bex, Andrea Landes as Jillian and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Star-Crossed Romance, arriving on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET, on UP tv.

Poll : 0 votes