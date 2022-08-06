The Attraction Test cast list: Tara Wilson, Andrew Dunbar and others star in UPTv film

UPTv's upcoming rom-com, The Attraction Test, will have its television premiere on August 7, 2022 at 7 pm ET. The film was written by Brian Ruberry and directed by Ken Friss. The 90-minute-long flick will feature themes of romance, comedy, and family.

It stars Andrew Dunbar and Tara Wilson in the lead roles, with other cast members being Glynis Davies, Ashley Ross, Adam Beauchesne, Paul Almeida, and Emma Colling, in various roles.

The synopsis for The Attraction Test reads:

"As an acclaimed college professor prepares to unveil her landmark study that sparks love between strangers, the launch is threatened when she’s criticized for not taking “The Dating Test” herself. Though she’s vowed never to fall in love again, she agrees to take the test with her biggest critic."

Take a closer look at the cast of the upcoming rom-com.

The cast of UPTv's rom-com The Attraction Test

Tara Wilson as Brooke

Born on February 25, 1982 in Vancouver, Canada, Tara Wilson is best known for her roles in The Butterfly Effect (2004), Once Upon a Time (2011), and Cedar Cove (2013).

In UPTv's The Attraction Test, she will be seen in the lead role of Brooke, a college professor whose landmark study on love between strangers gets called out for her not taking "The Dating Test" herself. Thus begins her romance with her biggest critic, Ryan.

Most recently, Wilson was seen in the role of Julia on Netflix's Firefly Lane, which also starred Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in the series' lead roles.

Andrew Dunbar as Ryan

Playing the role of Ryan, Brooke's love interest in The Attraction Test will be actor and writer Andrew Dunbar. He is also known for his roles in Arrow (2012), Leprechaun: Origins (2014), and Dragged Across Concrete (2018).

Glynis Davies as Rebecca

Glynis Davies is an actress and writer who will be playing the role of Rebecca in UPTv's rom-com. She is known for her roles in Stargate Universe (2009), Spooksville (2013), and Travelers (2016).

She has had guest appearances on The Twilight Zone (1985), The X-Files (1993), The Outer Limits (1995), Stargate SG-1 (1997), Smallville (2001), and The Twilight Zone (2002).

Ashley Ross as Carly

Ashley Ross is a Canadian actress and producer who started her film career with a short film called Heart of Perception. You might recognize her from her appearances in The Mistletoe Promise (2016), Lucifer (2016), and A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017).

She will be appearing in the UPTv rom-com in the role of Carly. Her film credits mostly constitute of short films like The Great Maldini (2012), The Cellist (2012), and Busy Bee (2015). She has also appeared in A Body to Die For (2018) and Two/One (2019).

Adam Beauchesne as Vince

Adam Beauchesne is an actor known for Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010), Project Mc (2015), and You Me Her (2016). He will be playing the role of Vince in Ken Friss' rom-com flick.

The Attraction Test will premiere on Sunday, August 7, 2022 on UPTv.

