Love & Where To Find It cast list: Elise Gatien and others in UPTv’s romance drama

Love & Where To Find It is the new rom-com movie to premiere on UPTv on Sunday. It revolves around two people who help their respective friends find the perfect match.

They encourage their friends to swipe right on a dating app and help them in conversation by messaging on their behalf. Along the way, sparks fly between the cupids.

The official synopsis of the UPTv movie reads:

“Two local coffee shop business owners despise each other in real life but fall in love while unknowingly sending each other messages through a dating app on their friends’ behalf.”

Meet the cast of Love & Where To Find It

Elise Gatien

Born in Kamploops, Canada, Elise Gatien is a television actress who has been modelling since she was a teenager. Her first lead debut series was Cartoon Network’s Tower Prep, where she played CJ.

Before Love & Where To Find It, she has appeared in multiple TV movies and series, including Dying to Be You, Colony, Supernatural, Ghost Wars, Smallville, iZombie and UnReal.

When not working, she enjoys skiing, hiking and travelling. She is a trained ballet, contemporary and tap dancer.

Clayton James

Raised by a single mother, Clayton James grew up playing multiple sports but enjoyed hockey the most. Apart from being a goalie since the age of six, he also has a passion for mountain biking. Before entering the entertainment world, he used to work at Deep Cove Bike Shop.

At the age of 21, he started going to commercial/ad auditions and soon, his interest in being an actor was born. The British Columbia-born has appeared in Lifetime’s Britney and Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart.

His TV credits include Arrow, Superman and Lois, The Terror, Supernatural and Electra Woman and Dana Girl. He will next be seen in the romantic drama on UPTv opposite Gatien.

Stephanie Izsak

Stephanie Izsak is known for The Flash, Firefly Lane, The Neighbor in the Window and A Slice of Romance. After graduating with a BFA degree, Izsak studied acting at Studio 58 and started working in the professional theatre business.

Apart from being an actress, she is also a writer and director who has helmed multiple independent films over the years. Going by her Instagram feed, she enjoys travelling, running and hiking, especially with her partner Ian Matchett.

In addition to the cast mentioned above, Love & Where To Find It also stars Lucas Penner as Walker Kipling, Kayden Boisclair as Waiter, Tracey Power as Winnie, James MacDonald as Eugene and Magalie R Bazinet as a news reporter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Directed by Ken Friss and written by Victoria Rose, the upcoming romance drama will premiere on January 30, Sunday, at 7.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on UPTv.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar