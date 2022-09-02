Love, Bubbles & Crystal Cove cast list: Stephanie Bennett, Jesse Hutch, and others star in UPtv film

UPtv's upcoming romantic drama, Love, Bubbles & Crystal Cove, will premiere on the network on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The movie focuses on a young woman who falls in love with her childhood friend. As per UPtv, the official synopsis of the film states:

''Skye is preparing for another great year of her business ‘Lather and Luxury’ when her childhood sweetheart Gavin arrives in town to help improve her business model. As they spend more time together, sparks fly and they find that the true luxury of life is falling in love.''

The movie was released in Canada on May 21, 2021, and is now set to make its US debut. It features Stephanie Bennett and Jesse Hutch in the lead roles. Read on to find out more details about the UPtv film's cast.

Love, Bubbles & Crystal Cover cast list: Stephanie Bennett and others in pivotal roles in UPtv's romantic drama

1) Stephanie Bennett as Skye Parker

Stephanie Bennett stars in the lead role as Skye Parker, an ambitious and successful businesswoman who falls in love with her childhood friend. In the film's preview, Bennett looks confident and charming, and her presence sets the tone of the film. Bennett is widely known for her performances in Shadowhunters and Leprechaun: Origins. Her other credits include The Nine Kittens of Christmas, Valentine in the Vineyard, and many more.

2) Jesse Hutch as Gavin Rogers

Actor Jesse Hutch plays the role of Gavin Rogers in the Love, Bubbles & Crystal Cove. The preview of the film shows him sharing many romantic moments with Stephanie Bennett. The couple share impeccable onscreen chemistry. As an actor, Hutch is known for his appearances in American Dreams, Batwoman, and Arrow.

3) Pricilla Mudaliar as Zoey

Pricilla Mudaliar essays the character of Zoey in the film. Not many details about her role are currently known, but she appears in the trailer briefly and is expected to play a pivotal supporting role. Mudaliar is a promising young actress known for her work on A Honeymoon to Remember, Travelers, and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

4) Brendan J. Rowland as Cole Rogers

Brendan J. Rowland (Image via IMDb)

Brendan J. Rowland stars as Cole Rogers. Details about his character in the movie are being kept under tight wraps. As an actor, Rowland is best known for his appearances in Designated Survivor, Falling Water, and American Gods.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Fred Henderson as Vance Rogers

Eleanor Walker as Mrs. Sanders

Maria Hart as Linda Parker

Haven Gin as Roxy

Matt Brown as Tucker Johnston

The film is directed by Nicole G. Leier from a script penned by Alikona Shizue Bradford and Lindsay Hartley.

A quick look at Love, Bubbles & Crystal Cove preview

The preview of Love, Bubbles & Crystal offers a peek into lead character Skye's life, who looks forward to grow her business dealing in self-care products. She meets her childhood friend, Gavin, who helps her with her business, and in the process, the pair fall for each other.

Overall, the Love, Bubbles & Crystal Cove preview has a warm tone that fans of other UPtv flicks like The Engagement Back-Up and Love, Game, Match would certainly love. Viewers can expect a charming romantic drama full of romantic moments and likable characters.

Don't miss Love, Bubbles & Crystal Cove on UPtv on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Edited by Priya Majumdar