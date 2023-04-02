6 new Hallmark movies releasing in April 2023

Spring is here, and there's no better way to celebrate the season than with Hallmark Channel's annual 'Spring into Love' movie lineup. Every year, Hallmark releases a new set of romantic comedies featuring beautiful stories, engaging characters, and heartwarming moments.

Embracing quintessential themes of love, weddings, friendships and happy endings, these movies are designed to leave the viewers delighted and amused. This season, the network has announced six new movies, starring fan favorite Hallmark actors like Tyler Hynes, Erin Krakow and Chandler Massey.

From heartwarming stories of love blooming in unexpected places to tales of happily-ever-afters, there's something for everyone in this lineup of feel-good films. Here's a look at all the movies that Hallmark Channel has in store for April.

A Pinch of Portugal and 5 other swoon-worthy Hallmark movies to watch this Spring

1) A Picture of Her

Release Date: March 25, 2023

Starring Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes, the movie follows the story of Beth, who has moved back to Washington to help her dad on his fishing boat. After unintentionally featuring on an award-winning magazine's cover, Beth embarks on a quest to discover the true identity of the mystery photographer who took her shot.

2) Love in the Maldives

Release Date: April 1, 2023

The movie stars Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley in lead roles. The story revolves around Rae Parker, a travel writer who goes to the Maldives and hears about a legendary shipwreck. While staying at The Conrad Maldives, she meets Jared Joseph, the resort's guest experience expert, who agrees to help her explore the island. However, in her quest to find hidden treasure, will Rae find love?

3) The Professional Bridesmaid

Release Date: April 8, 2023

This Hallmark romance stars Hunter King as Maggie Bailey, a professional bridesmaid who uses her skills to help brides manage the tricky challenges that come with wedding planning, from minute details to the actual big day. When she is hired by the mayor's daughter to help keep her wedding on track, Maggie has to keep her identity a secret from the rest of the wedding party while also dealing with an ambitious local reporter who is covering the event.

4) The Wedding Cottage

Release Date: April 15, 2023

The Wedding Cottage centers around Vanessa, a wedding planner, who decides to promote her new book by holding a contest. When she finds out that the winning couple's ideal wedding involves a special wedding cottage that has been closed for years, she has to convince the owner to renovate the house.

The movie stars Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny in lead roles.

5) A Pinch of Portugal

Release Date: April 22, 2023

In typical Hallmark fashion, A Pinch of Portugal is a feel-good romantic film set in a picturesque location with beautiful backdrops, charming locals and has a heartwarming love story. Prep Cook Anna (Heather Hemmens) is forced to take over a popular cooking show after the celebrity chef decides to walk off. Assisted by her Australian cameraman and Portuguese location scout, Anna learns to navigate the challenges that come her way while finding love in the most unexpected of places.

6) Hearts in the Game

Release Date: April 29, 2023

Hazel Miller, a top publicist, and Diego Vasquez, a Major League Baseball pitcher, share a complicated history. Although Diego broke the former's heart in high school, they are forced to reunite when Hazel is tasked with rebuilding his public image. Despite the professional and personal challenges that she faces, Hazel decides to help him get his head back in the game. The two return to their hometown in Ohio, where they learn to move on from their pasts and trust each other.

The movie stars Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini in lead roles.

Hallmark movies have captivated audiences for decades, as the films offer viewers a comforting escape from the complexities of everyday life. With their strong themes of family, friendship, and hope, these movies have become synonymous with feel-good romantic comedies that appeal to a wide audience.

The Hallmark Channel's 'Spring into Love' movies will premiere every Saturday at 8 pm Eastern Time and 7 pm Central Time on the Hallmark Channel.

