Love in the Maldives on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic comedy movie, Love in the Maldives, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young travel writer who goes to Maldives to explore an infamous shipwreck.

There, she meets a charming young man with whom she develops a special bond. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Hallmark channel:

''A travel writer goes to the Maldives and hears about a legendary shipwreck. With the help of her underwater resort’s guest experience expert, she might discover love instead of a buried treasure.''

The movie stars Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley in the lead roles, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. The film is helmed by Colin Theys and written by Juliana Wimbles.

Hallmark's Love in the Maldives cast list: Jocelyn Hudon and others to feature in new romantic comedy film

1) Jocelyn Hudon as Rae

Jocelyn Hudon stars in the lead role as Rae in Hallmark's Love in the Maldives. Rae is a travel writer who goes to Maldives to find out the history behind an infamous shipwreck. There she meets a charming guest expert, following which her life changes in unexpected ways as she goes on a path to discover love.

Hudon looks charming and funny in the film's sneak peek, which shows her and the guest expert meeting for the first time as they introduce each other in an awkward scene. Viewers can expect the actress to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Jocelyn Hudon's other notable film and TV acting credits include Sniper: Rogue Mission, Baby, It's Cold Inside, and V for Vengeance, to name a few.

2) Jake Manley as Jared

Actor Jake Manley stars as Jared in the new romantic comedy film. Manley is a guest expert at the resort where Rae is staying, and the two seem to get along well. Their chemistry is one of the biggest highlights from the film's sneak peek, and they make for an adorable and charming onscreen couple.

Apart from Love in the Maldives, Jake Manley has starred in The Consultant, One of a Kind Love, Holidate, and many more.

3) Juliana Wimbles as Jules

Juliana Wimbles dons the role of Jules in Love in the Maldives. Apart from that, details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a crucial role in the movie.

Juliana Wimbles is known for her performances in numerous other shows and films like A Splash of Love, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Game of Cat and Mouse, and Supernatural, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars various other actors portraying pivotal supporting characters like Lucy Newman-Williams as Debra, Patricia McKenzie as Shelley, and many others.

The official sneak peek of Love in the Maldives offers a glimpse of the two lead characters' first interaction. Rae is startled when Jared enters her room, following which they introduce each other. Despite the awkwardness, the two seem to get along well. Based on the sneak peek, viewers can expect a funny and heartwarming romantic comedy.

Don't forget to watch Love in the Maldives on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

