Merry Swissmas cast list: Jodie Sweetin, Tim Rozon, and others to star in Lifetime Christmas movie

Lifetime’s first Christmas movie of 2022, Merry Swissmas, is getting ready to hit the cable channel on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Starring Full House and Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin, the holiday season venture is set in Switzerland. John L'Ecuyer of ReGenesis (2004), Curtis's Charm (1995), and Use Once and Destroy (1995) fame. is at the helm of Merry Swissmas.

Along with Sweetin, the movie also has Tim Rozon, Mikaela Lily Davies, David Pinard, and Jane Wheeler in its principal cast.

Meet the cast of Merry Swissmas

In the film, Sweetin plays the character of Alex, while Liam will be portrayed by Rozon (Instant Star, Schitt's Creek). This is her first collaboration with Rozon, currently seen in SurrealEstate.

In a recent interview, Sweetin shared anecdotes about the shooting process and the film in general, and said:

“There is snowball fighting, there is snowman making, there is Santa, there is sliding…and there is even European Swiss holiday traditions…we hit it all.”

Detailing on the shooting experience, the actor said that the freezing, single digit temperature wasn't conducive for an "LA girl" like her. Sweetin was born in California in 1982.

She said that they were shooting in the north of Montreal in February and as someone from LA, Sweetin didn't "come with a coat" and had to buy one.

Merry Swissmas was shot in Montreal. (Image via Facebook/Jodie Sweetin)

Sweetin confirmed that the snow the audience sees in the visuals was a "100 percent real" and in the cold.

Notably, she has another Christmas TV film lined up for release titled A Cozy Up Christmas Inn, which will air on the Hallmark channel.

Here’s the detailed plot of Merry Swissmas

The story of Merry Swissmas will focus on Alex and how she learns forgiveness from Liam, the manager of her mother’s newly-opened inn.

Due to her professional commitments, Alex, a very busy architect, hasn't been able to spend time with her family during Christmas for last few years. So this time, she intends to make it worthwhile by spending the festive season with her mother Caroline (Wheeler), and her brother Andy (Raphael Grosz-Harvey).

Caroline, recently widowed, is opening an inn in Switzerland at Christmas. Much to Alex’s dismay, her former boyfriend Jesse (Pinard) is also attending the inauguration with Beth (Davies). The latter happens to be Alex’s best pal and they share several Christmas memories, making all of this a little difficult for Alex.

Tim Rozon as Liam in Merry Swissmas. (Photo via Twitter/@jess_qualls)

Enter Liam, a single father and the inn's manager.

In the trailer for Merry Swissmas, we see him asking Alex whether she still loves Jesse and if that’s the reason behind the tension between her, Beth and Jesse. When she vehemently denies it, Liam asks about the real problem.

Alex tells him that the problem is that best friends don't "date and steal" their friends' ex-boyfriends.

Liam takes her on a tour showing her Swiss Christmas traditions and culture, which teaches her how to embrace love and forgiveness.

Other Lifetime Christmas movies in the pipeline

Lifetime announced its Christmas movie schedule last month and mentioned that apart from Merry Swissmas, the channel will broadcast 25 more movies.

Titles like Reindeer Games Homecoming, A New Orleans Noel, Steppin into the Holidays, A Christmas Spark, A Christmas to Treasure, and others are the most anticipated ones.

Sarah Drew in Reindeer Games Homecoming. (Image via Lifetime)

Interestingly, Reindeer Games Homecoming reunites Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening and will hit the channel on November 12, 2022.

A Christmas Spark, which arrives on November 27, is another film viewers are looking forward to. Led by Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star Jane Seymour, it deals with a widowed woman who, on her visit to her daughter’s house, realizes that she can give love another chance. The movie reunites Seymour with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-actor Joe Lando.

