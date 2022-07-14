Jane Seymour children: All about her family and kids as son, Kris gets married in traditional Korean wedding ceremony

Jane Seymour’s son, Kris Keach, recently got married to Miso in Seoul, South Korea. Seymour wore a traditional, custom-made Korean hanbok featuring a pale pink skirt and powder blue cropped jacket as a tribute to her daughter-in-law. This hanbok was gifted to her by Miso's parents.

All about Jane Seymour’s children

Jane Seymour first married director Michael Attenborough from 1971 to 1973. She then married Geoffrey Planer from 1977 to 1978.

Seymour tied the knot with David Flynn in 1981 and welcomed two children – Katherine Flynn in February 1982 and Sean Flynn in July 1985.

The pair divorced in 1992 and the actress married actor James Keach. Seymour and Keach had twins – John Stacy and Kristopher Steven, in November 1995. Seymour and Keach divorced in December 2015.

1. Katherine Flynn

Born on January 7, 1982, Katherine Flynn followed her mother’s footsteps and appeared in several TV shows and films. The list includes Mistrust, Once Upon a Time in Venice, Let’s Go, and Chloe and Keith’s Wedding.

She is also a producer and writer.

2. Sean Michael Flynn

Sean Michael Flynn was born on July 31, 1985, and though he has pursued a career in acting, he prefers to stay away from the limelight. He has appeared in films like Destination Anywhere, Dr. Quinn, and Medicine Woman.

Flynn has also written, produced, and directed the 2007 short film, Numb.

3. John Stacy Keach

Born on November 30, 1995, John Stacey Keach has not yet established himself as a popular actor, but he made his debut with the film, Blind Dating. He has also made a few red carpet appearances with his mother.

4. Kristopher Steven Keach

Unlike the other three, Kristopher has kept his personal and private life away from the limelight but has been featured a few times on his mother’s Instagram posts.

In brief, about Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour made her screen debut with the 1969 musical comedy, Oh! What a Lovely War and played the lead role in the television series, The Onedin Line. She then appeared in the James Bond film, Live and Let Die.

She continued to appear in films like Captains and the Kings, East of Eden, The Woman He Loved, War and Remembrance, and more. She portrayed Dr. Michaela Quinn in the television series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

The 71-year-old has appeared in other films like Somewhere in Time, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Wedding Crashers, Little Italy, Friendsgiving, and others.

