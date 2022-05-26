Taylor Frankie Paul divorce drama explained 

Taylor Frankie Paul, a TikTok celebrity, is garnering massive traction on social media after her troubled marriage drew the attention of netizens. The internet was abuzz with reports that the TikToker and her husband Tate Paul were separating. The influencer has since revealed that the two are no longer together. However, internet users find it difficult to accept that their favorite internet pair is calling it quits.

Taylor, 28, is trending on Reddit and Twitter after she and her spouse ignited divorce rumors. This comes after the two stated on TikTok that they were going to undergo a DNA test to see if they were related. The married couple decided to do so after one of their followers mentioned that they look like identical twins. In a follow-up video, the couple announced that they had taken the test and the results stated that they are “100% related".

Taylor Frankie Paul then took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband Tate are splitting. On the social media platform, she shared:

“The last eight days have been the most pain I've ever felt in my life. Been grieving and mourning with family and friends the loss of my family not being together anymore. Tate and I are divorcing, however, I always love him deeply, however it's what's best for us. Long painful road ahead but I'm hopeful it goes up from here.”

Taylor Frankie Paul announces house move on TikTok

On social media forums, fans of the TikToker discussed her marriage. According to sources, many believed that the social media sensation must have cheated on her husband Tate. Following the same, mutual friends of the couple must have sided with Tate. Internet users also noticed that the duo had been sleeping in separate rooms since their marriage was functionally dead.

Since Taylor made her divorce known to the public, she also posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was a woman in her twenties who is divorced and about to live alone for the first time along with her two kids, Indy and Ocean. She also mentioned that she had moved into a new place and showed off her keys.

In the upcoming TikTok video, she shared a montage of herself and Tate. She also captioned the video:

“It’s on Reddit, it must be true. Excited to co-parent with my best friend.”

Netizens speculate Taylor Frankie Paul cheated on her husband

As previously stated, netizens believe the TikToker cheated on her husband with Utah native Brayden Rowley. It is believed that Taylor was having an extra-marrital relationship with the TikToker singer, who has a wife of his own.

Taylor married Tate after meeting him in January 2016. The latter currently works as a Regional manager for AdvancedMD. The couple gave birth to their first daughter Indy on August 31, 2017. They welcomed their son Ocean on June 18, 2020.

Neither Taylor nor Brayden have addressed the infidelity rumours. Tate had not spoken about his relationship with Taylor on social media platforms at the time of writing this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora