Hallmark's new romantic Christmas film, A Cozy Christmas Inn, is set to arrive on the network on Friday, October 28, 2022. The movie tells the story of a young real estate executive who goes on a business trip to Alaska, where she unexpectedly meets her ex and falls in love with him. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Crown Media Press:

''Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.''

The film stars Jodie Sweetin and David O'Donnell in the lead roles, alongside many others in crucial supporting roles.

Hallmark's A Cozy Christmass Inn cast list: Jodie Sweetin and others promise a heart-warming watch

1) Jodie Sweetin as Erika

In A Cozy Christmas Inn, Jodie Sweetin essays the role of the protagonist, Erika. Sweetin dominates the trailer with her charm and charisma, and viewers can expect an impressive performance from the actress. Apart from A Cozy Christmas Inn, Sweetin has appeared in Netflix's Full House and Fuller House. Her acting credits include Just Swipe, Finding Santa, and Walt Before Mickey.

2) David O'Donnell as Andy

Actor David O'Donnell stars as Erika's ex-boyfriend, Andy, whom she unexpectedly meets in Alaska during a business trip. O'Donnell looks equally charming in his role as Andy, and his lovely chemistry with Jodie Sweetin is one of the trailer's most striking things. David O'Donnell is best known for his roles in A Christmas in Vermont, His Secret Family, and Inspired to Kill, to name a few.

3) Vivica A. Fox as Sharon

Vivica A. Fox plays the role of Sharon in the movie. Not many other details about her character are known at this point. Fox's most memorable roles came in Days of Our Lives, Out All Night, City of Angels, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, A Cozy Christmas Inn also features many others in other roles, like:

Brian Doyle-Murray as Frank

Peter Jacobson as Martin

Jennifer Aspen as Claire

Kim Shaw as Joy

Page Petrucka as Hattie

Yolanda Stange as Alana

Antonio Charity as Oscar

Jessica Deshong as Stephanie

Anita Rice as Faith

Melanie Nelson as Dina

Scott Christopher as Chuck

The film is helmed by Peter Sullivan and written by Jennifer Notas Shapiro, based on a story by Jeffrey Schenck and Peter Sullivan. Sullivan is a noted screenwriter and director whose credits include Secret Obsession and Fatal Affair.

The preview of A Cozy Christmas Inn offers a glimpse of the lead character, Erika's life. While on a business trip to Alaska, she surprisingly meets her ex-boyfriend and falls for him again. Based on the synopsis and preview, fans can look forward to a charming rom-com replete with heartwarming moments, similar in tone to other Hallmark movies like We Need a Little Christmas and We Wish You a Married Christmas.

Don't miss A Cozy Christmas Inn on Hallmark Channel on Friday, October 28, 2022.

