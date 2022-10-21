Hallmark's upcoming holiday movie, We Need a Little Christmas, will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The film explores the relationship between a single mother and her kind, warm-hearted neighbor. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Hallmark's Crown Media Press:

''Julie is juggling being a single mother to a grieving child and facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with a neighbor.''

The movie features Erica Durance and Lynn Whitfield in pivotal roles, and many others playing crucial supporting roles.

We Need a Little Christmas on Hallmark: Erica Durance and others will surely warm your heart

1) Erica Durance as Julie

Erica Durance portrays the lead role of Julie in We Need a Little Christmas. Durance looks quite impressive in the movie's preview, which offers a peek into Julie's life. Durance portrays Julie's vulnerabilities and insecurities with stunning ease, and viewers can expect her to deliver a fine performance in the movie.

Apart from We Need a Little Christmas, Durance is best known for her roles in Smallville, Saving Hope, and Color My World With Love, to name a few. She's also starred in quite a few movies like John R. Leonetti's The Butterfly Effect 2, Painkillers, and more.

2) Lynn Whitfield as Irene

Actress Lynn Whitfield stars as Irene in the movie. Irene is Julie's neighbor with whom she and her son share a special bond. In the movie's official preview, Whitfield effortlessly depicts the kindness and charm that defines her character.

Viewers can expect a memorable performance from the veteran actress. Whitfield has been a part of several popular films and shows over the years, including The Josephine Baker Story, Greenleaf, Head of State, and many more.

3) Patrick Sabongui as Peter

Patrick Sabongui appears in the role of Peter in We Need a Little Christmas. Based on the movie's preview, Peter seems to be Julie's love interest, and the two actors share wonderful onscreen chemistry. TV audiences will recognize Sabongui as David Singh from The Flash. His other acting credits include Virgin River, Firefly Lane, Beyond, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film features several other actors who portray key supporting roles, including:

Azriel Dalman as Gavin

Angelica Clarissa Lo as Ryan

Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Nadine

Rick Worrall as Veteran's Hall Volunteer

Rhys Cawley as Fire Chief

Tara Whatley as Volunteer

Toby Marks as a female clerk

Brenda Lee Howard as Mrs. Olsen

Scott Brown as Mr. Olsen

Byron Wilson as MC.

The film is helmed by Kevin Fair and written by Graham Locke from a story by Angela Mancuso and Locke. Based on the movie's preview and synopsis, fans can look forward to a lighthearted holiday movie similar in tone to Hallmark's other flicks like The Christmas Promise and Pumpkin Everything.

Don't miss We Need A Little Christmas on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

