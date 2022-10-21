Hallmark's new Christmas movie, We Wish You a Married Christmas, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The film revolves around a married couple who seem to have lost their romantic spark and decide to go to a Vermont inn to rediscover love. The official synopsis of the film, as per Hallmark's Crown Media Press, states:

''Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge.''

The movie stars Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha in the lead roles, and many others who are part of the supporting cast.

We Wish You a Married Christmas on Hallmark: Marisol Nichols and others will deliver a warm festive tale

1) Marisol Nichols as Becca

Actress Marisol Nichols plays the lead role of Becca in We Wish You a Married Christmas. Becca looks hilarious and charming in the film's preview, which offers a glimpse of the happenings of their marital lives. TV enthusiasts will recognize Nichols as Hermione Lodge from Riverdale. She has also appeared in Fox's 24, The Valet, and Holly & Ivy.

2) Kristoffer Polaha as Robby

Actor Kristoffer Polaha stars as Becca's husband, Robby, in the film. Polaha's chemistry with Nichols defines the tone of the film. He perfectly captures his character's frustration, angst, and peculiar nature with his funny and awkward demeanor. Apart from We Wish You a Married Christmas, Kristoffer Polaha has starred in several popular movies and shows like Life Unexpected, Lifetime's Buried in Barstow, North Shore, and many more.

3) Claude Knowlton as Brian

Claude Knowlton stars as Brian in the upcoming Hallmark flick. Details about his character in the film are not known at this point, but he's believed to play an important role. Knowlton is best known for his appearances in A Valentine's Match, Darrow & Darrow: Witness to Murder, Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, take a look at the list of actors essaying other minor and supporting roles:

Brian Sills as Vince

Amy Groening as Kayla

René Escobar Jr. as Antonio

Marina Stephenson Kerr as Gabby

Lauren Cochrane as Cindy

Lois Brothers as Judy

Tom Young as Harold

Gwen Bird as Jinny

Derek Kun as a commercial man

Carolina Campos as a commercial woman

The movie is directed by Paul Ziller and written by Nicole Baxter. Based on the movie's preview and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a funny and entertaining romantic film. Fans of Hallmark's popular romantic movies like Fly Away With Me, Romance in Style, and Hidden Gems should definitely check this one out.

You can watch We Wish You a Married Christmas on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

