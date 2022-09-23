Fly Away With Me full cast list: Natalie Hall, Peter Mooney and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's upcoming romantic drama, Fly Away With Me, will premiere on the network on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The movie tells the intriguing story of two neighbors in a ''no pets allowed'' building who try to hide their pets. The official synopsis of the film, as per Crown Media Press, reads:

''When Angie moves into her “no pets allowed” building, a parrot arrives unexpectedly. New neighbor Ted and the dog he’s secretly sitting try to help her find the bird’s owner without being caught.''

The movie stars Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney in the lead roles, along with many others in key supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the new Hallmark romantic drama.

Hallmark's Fly Away With Me full cast list: Natalie Hall and others star in new romantic drama

1) Natalie Hall as Angie

Natalie Hall stars in the lead role as Angie in Fly Away With Me. In the film's preview, Hall looks in fine form, displaying a charming sense of humor that makes her character extremely likable. Viewers can expect an impressive performance from this talented actress. Apart from Fly Away With Me, Hall has appeared in Only the Brave, All My Children, and True Blood.

2) Peter Mooney as Ted

Actor Peter Mooney stars as Ted, Angie's next-door neighbor who's secretly hiding a pet. Mooney looks impressive in the film's preview, and his chemistry with Natali Hall further elevates the film to a different level. Mooney's acting credits include Camelot, Rookie Blue, and Burden of Truth, to name a few.

3) Melinda Michael as Gineen

Melinda Michael plays the role of Gineen in Fly Away With Me. Details about her role are currently being kept under tight wraps. As an actress, Michael has appeared in a number of popular television shows and films over the years, including Fit for a Prince, The 100, and Hemlock Grove, to name a few.

4) Joseph Kathrein as Kyle

Joseph Kathrein (Image via IMDb)

Actor Joseph Kathrein dons the role of Kyle in the upcoming Hallmark flick. Not much is known about his character at this point. Kathrein's most notable appearances came in The Neverlands, Goodnight, Grimm, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Fly Away With Me also stars several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Kathryn Kohut as Beth

Paul Constable as Louis

Christopher Zamat as Seth

Karrie Kwong as Dr. Moore

Allen Thomas Hughes as Martin

Gabriel Hudson as Mateo

The movie is directed by noted filmmaker Marita Grabiak, who's best known for Yellowstone Romance, Baby, It's Cold Inside, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. The film's preview offers a peek into Angie and Ted's adorable relationship as they try to hide their little secret.

Viewers can look forward to a heartwarming and funny romcom, similar to many other Hallmark movies like The Secrets of Bella Vista, Wedding of a Lifetime, and To Her, With Love.

You can watch Fly Away With Me on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

