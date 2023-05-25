Who plays Natalie Manning in Chicago Med? Meet the actor who made a surprise cameo in season 8 finale

Chicago Med has had several fan-favorite characters over the span of eight seasons, but the impact Natalie Manning has created since season one is immeasurable.

Natalie Manning is played by American actress and former fashion model Torrey DeVitto, who was initially a series regular, but her appearances on the show drastically diminished in season eight.

Torrey DeVitto's Natalie Manning is an ED pediatrician who lost her husband to war. She even has a son named Owen and sees a number of ups and downs throughout her journey.

She was engaged to Dr. Will Halstead from seasons three to four. After getting fired in season seven, she moved to Seattle with her son. In the season 8 finale, she made a cameo appearance which involved her reunion with her ex-fiance, Will.

Chicago Med season 8 finale: Torrey DeVitto's Natalie Manning reunites with Dr. Will Halstead

The season finale of Chicago Med saw Will quitting his job and moving to Seattle. There he reunited with his ex-fiance and her son Owen.

We previously got to know that Nick and Natalie were in touch since her departure in season six.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Torrey DeVitto opened up about her cameo. She said:

"I do feel like the fans never got what they wanted with Natalie and Will, and to be honest with you, Nick and I never even got the ending that we felt we deserved for our two characters.

She continued:

"To be able to come back and give that to not just the viewers that love the show so much and really rooted for these characters, but also to give it to me and Nick, who really wanted this ending for our characters was really so beautiful. He’s like a brother to me, so to be able to come back and support him in this way was just so much fun."

DeVitto then revealed that Natalie Manning was the most relatable character she had played in her career:

"She’s a character that is more like me than any other character I’ve ever played. And because Nick and I have such great chemistry as actors together, and we have such a friendship, it honestly felt like stepping into a pair of shoes that still fit perfectly. It was so great seeing the crew."

She ended her statement by saying:

"When I got out of the van [after arriving on set], everybody started clapping, which I got a little flushed about [laughs], but it felt like coming home. It felt like coming home to somewhere I lived for so long. And it was really beautiful. It was short and sweet, and then I was out and on my way again."

Torrey DeVitto is also known for her roles in Beautiful People, One Tree Hill, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, and Army Wives. She is currently 38 years old and is the daughter of drummer Liberty DeVitto.

Chicago Med synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Members of the city's most highly skilled medical team save lives while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's elite team of dedicated doctors, nurses and staff face challenges each day as they do what it takes to treat their patients, sometimes in surprisingly inventive ways. As the city's last line of defense, doctors Charles, Halstead, Marcel, Choi and Manning; nurses Sexton and Lockwood; and hospital administrator Sharon Goodwin embody the heart of Dick Wolf's triad of Chicago series."

Chicago Med was created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead and was first released on November 17, 2015. It was renewed for Season 9 earlier this year.

