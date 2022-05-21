Rip in Time full cast list: Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto, Niall Matter, and others star in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film

Rip in Time, a new Hallmark original film starring Torrey DeVitto and Niall Matter in leading roles, is on its way to entering this year's summer romance with its unique yet bizarre storyline. The mysterious romance is set to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, this Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET/PT.

Directed by Jessica Harmon, the movie centers around how Sarah finds a man named Rip in Upstate New York who belongs to a completely different era. While Rip helps in restoring Sarah to her fortune, Sarah makes it her mission to send Rip back in time, to where he rightfully belongs. But love, in its mysterious way, has a different future for them in-store as they both continue on this journey together.

Here is everything to know about the cast of Hallmark's Rip in Time.

1) Torrey DeVitto is Sarah

Torrey DeVitto is a New York-based actress, campaigner, philanthropist, and producer who just finished a six-season role as Natalie Manning on NBC's Chicago Med. DeVitto's aim outside of acting is to provide access and knowledge of wellbeing, spirituality, and philanthropy to anyone she comes across.

Janet Raftis and Christina Cross, her teachers, have qualified her in Reiki and the Akashic Records. She serves on the board of directors of SafeBAE, is a spokesman and ambassador for NHPCO, and works with young women in juvenile detention centers as an advocate for women's safety, health, and rights.

She has been a vegan and vegetarian for the past 13 years and is also an animal advocate who routinely donates to PETA, The Humane Society of the United States, and PAWS adoption in Chicago.

In her illustrious acting career, DeVitto has a long list of credits in both television and movies. She is best known for her recurring role as Melissa in Pretty Little Liars and her role as Meredith Fell in the television series Vampire Diaries.

DeVitto has also been in the psychological thriller Amy Makes Three, Lifetime's blockbuster drama Army Wives, and The CW drama series One Tree Hill. Scrubs, Dawson's Creek, Jack & Bobby, The King of Queens, Drake & Josh, CSI: Miami, and Castle are among her other credits. She has also starred in feature films such as The Rite, Green Flash, Killer Movie, and Evidence.

DeVitto recently played alongside Patrick Duffy and Dylan Bruce in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original The Christmas Promise, as well as Brian Cox and John Palladino in the upcoming film Skelly.

2) Niall Matter as Rip

Niall Matter is a Canadian actor who began his career working on oil rigs before moving on to cinema and television. He got his first break when he signed on as Trent Hamilton for the hit Canadian TV series The Best Years.

Matter is best known for his series of regular roles on Syfy's Eureka as Zane Donovan and Primeval: New World as the lead character Evan Cross. He also starred in TNT's pilot Guilt by Association, directed by Nelson McCormick, with Julia Stiles.

Matter had recurring roles on Melrose Place and 90210 and was hand-picked to play Mothman in Zach Snyder's feature picture Watchmen. Matter starred in The Predator as a supporting character, recording every scene alongside Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown.

A Christmas Together with You, Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, Christmas in Dollywood, Stop the Wedding, and Frozen in Love are among Matter's Hallmark credits. He also portrayed Ian in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Finding Father Christmas, Engaging Father Christmas, and Marrying Father Christmas.

More about the cast of Rip in Time

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Rip in Time also stars multiple actors in supporting roles which include:

Greg Rogers as Waylon

Francoise Yip as Dr. Zarkhai

Benjamin Wilkinson as Dr. Silver

Troy McLaughlin as Bud

Roger Haskett as Van Winkle Sr.

Nathan Parrott as Wiley

Connor Tait as Teen Rip

Kairo Ellis as Young Rip

Wendy Ouellet as Rip Sr.’s Wife

Kalyn Miles as ER Doctor

Fei Ren as Surgeon

Montgomery Bjornson as Professor of History

Giordana Venturi as First Single Woman

Emma Rendell as Second Single Woman

Don't forget to catch Rip in Time on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET/PT on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

