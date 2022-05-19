Stolen in Her Sleep cast list: Alicia Leigh Willis, Morgan Bradley, and others star in Lifetime thriller

Stolen in Her Sleep joins Lifetime's extensive lineup of crime thrillers starting Friday, May 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The gripping drama, directed by John Murlowski and written by Kelly Peters, revolves around the life of a young mother named Hallie Reynolds, and centers on the worst nightmare a parent can ever imagine. According to the official synopsis for Stolen in Her Sleep,

"New mom Hallie Reynolds is devoted to baby Ava, who had a heart transplant when she was born. But motherhood is exhausting and her mother-in-law is overbearing, so Hallie is thrilled when she makes a new friend called Megan Banks. Hallie’s life takes a sinister turn as danger seems to follow her every move, and she starts to question whether someone is out to kill her and take her child – or if it’s just her mind playing tricks."

Continue reading to find out more about the star-studded cast of Stolen in Her Sleep.

Cast of Stolen in Her Sleep

Alicia Leigh Willis as Megan Banks

Alicia was born in the Georgia city of Atlanta to a family of renowned actors. She started her career by playing Alli Fowler on the NBC soap series Another World. Willis has been noticed worldwide for her recurring role as Courtney Matthews on the ABC soap series General Hospital. For her work on the aforementioned show, she was even nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards, including the category of Outstanding Young Lead Actress.

Willis also had a recurring role on the WB Network sitcom 7th Heaven as Corey Conway. She even made a cameo appearance on CSI: Miami, and played Elizabeth in the acclaimed telenovela American Heiress.

Morgan Bradley as Hallie Reynolds

Morgan Bradley is the daughter of New Zealand farmers Robert and Sharon Bradley, who grew up to become an actor and singer. Morgan received a scholarship at the Unitec Institute of Performing and Screen Arts after attending the Hagley Theater Company in 2009.

Morgan responded to an advertisement for a children's program audition when she was 20 years old. The role for five consecutive seasons earned her great acclaim, and she became a renowned household name on television. She went on to play Leisha, an accountant turned misunderstood sex worker in the popular TVNZ series Dirty Laundry, where she became a series regular.

Morgan's versatility as an actress outreaches not just to her television roles but also on stage. In the theater world, she is recognized for her roles in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Closer, and The Buddy Holly Story. She was also nominated for a Tony Award for her stellar performance as Mimi Marquez in the Tony Award-winning musical Rent.

Morgan's first Hollywood feature film, The Aerialist, was released on Amazon Prime two years ago where she played the role of reporter Runa Wolff. Road to Boston, her latest Korean feature directed by Je-Kyu Kang, will soon be released in theaters all across the world.

Conner Floyd as James Reynolds

Conner Floyd is an American actor who grew up in the Texas city of Austin. After studying at the University of Tulsa for his college degree, he relocated to Los Angeles to follow his dream of having a career in acting.

He has been in several indie films and television shows, including The Young and the Restless, Malicious Motives, A Kiss on Candy Cane Lane, Help Wanted, and The Last Deal.

Stolen in Her Sleep also stars Britt George, Wendell Kinney, and Meredith Thomas as the film's supporting cast.

Don't forget to catch Stolen in Her Sleep, which premieres on the Lifetime Channel on May 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Edited by Babylona Bora