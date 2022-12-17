Twas the Night Before Christmas cast list: Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz and others star in Hallmark holiday film

With Christmas nearly here, Hallmark is all set to release another holiday television film, Twas the Night Before Christmas, starring the brilliant Torrey DeVitto. The film is set to be released on December 17, 2022, at 8 pm EST. This adds to Hallmark's already impressive collection of Holiday films, which are mostly released in the last two months of the year.

Directed by Gary Yates with a script from C. Jay Cox and Gary Yates, the film will follow a former actress, best known for a role she would rather forget, as she tries her luck at directing a play in Troy, New York, hoping to broaden her artistic horizon and change the pace of her rather shallow career. Her casting choices lead her to an old costar, Connor (Zane Holtz), who is struggling to balance time for acting and his young daughter. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Follow a former actress as she needs to take charge of a town's annual Christmas Eve courtroom production debating the true authorship of the poem "A Visit from St. Nick"."

Read on for more details about the cast of this interesting project, Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Pretty Little Liars star Torrey DeVitto and Riverdale's Zane Holtz set to appear in Hallmark's Twas the Night Before Christmas

Torrey De Vitto as Madison

The leading lady of Twas the Night Before Christmas, Torrey DeVitto, is hardly a new face on Hallmark's television films, having appeared in Rip in Time opposite Niall Matt and Skelly opposite Brian Cox. This role will see her as a struggling actress trying to get her career back on track, but with a new direction.

Torrey De Vitto was born and raised in Huntington, New York, and was immersed in the entertainment industry from an early age. Her father played drums for Billy Joel, and hence she was introduced to the glamorous New York in her childhood. She learned the violin at a young age and also studied dance.

She started working as a model when she was a teenager. DeVitto ended up having numerous credits to her name, including The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, Army Wives, One Tree Hill, and CSI: Miami, among many others.

Apart from acting, she has also pursued other activities like reiki and the akashic records.

Zane Holtz as Conor

Zane Holtz will play the role of Madison's old co-star. According to reports from Hallmark, Twas the Night Before Christmas will see some persistent sparks between them.

Zane Holtz may not be the most familiar name around, but most viewers would recognize him from NCIS, where he has a recurring role. The Canadian actor and model also appeared in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

Like DeVitto, Holtz is no stranger to the entertainment industry either, having begun his career at the age of 10.

Other cast members of Twas the Night Before Christmas

The other cast members of Twas the Night Before Christmas include Amanda Barker as Edna Prescott, Sophie Bastelle as Lena DeLorean, Richard Waugh as Livingston, Tanisha Thammavongsa as Hayley, Shawn Ahmed as Jefferson, Ava Weiss as Beth Prescott, Jonathan Neil Alexander as Sean, Yvette McKoy as Sophia Farentino, and Jennie Esnard as Judge.

Catch the film on the Hallmark channel on December 17, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes