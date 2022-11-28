Hallmark's latest Christmas film, A Holiday Spectacular, will air on the network on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Set in the late 50s, the film focuses on a young woman who sets out to dance on stage at the Radio City Music Hall. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Hallmark Channel:

''In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.''

The movie stars Ginna Claire Mason and Derek Klena in the lead roles alongside many others playing pivotal supporting roles. A Holiday Spectacular is directed by John Putch and written by Julie Sherman Wolfe.

Ginna Claire Mason and others star in Hallmark's A Holiday Spectacular

1) Ginna Claire Mason as Maggie

Ginna Claire Mason portrays the role of the protagonist, Maggie, in A Holiday Spectacular. Maggie is looking to accomplish her dream of performing with the Radio City Rockettes. Claire Mason looks impressive and effortless as Maggie in the film's sneak peek, and fans can expect her to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from A Holiday Spectacular, Claire Mason previously appeared in a minor role in a show called Preach.

2) Derek Klena as John

Actor Derek Klena plays the role of John in the brand-new Christmas flick. Klena looks equally brilliant in the film's preview and shares lovely onscreen chemistry with his charming co-star Ginna Claire Mason.

As an actor, Klena has previously appeared in numerous other popular films and shows like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, The Code, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and many more. He's also starred in an episode of the popular ABC thriller series Quantico.

3) Sara Gallo as Sofia

Sara Gallo takes on the role of Sophia in A Holiday Spectacular. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known at this point. Gallo reportedly worked in theater prior to entering the worlds of film and television.

Apart from Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, and Sara Gallo, the all-new Christmas film also features various other actors in important supporting/minor roles including:

Tiffany Denise Hobbs as Alice

Ruth Gottschall as Rose

Ann-Margret as Grandma Margret

Torsten Johnson as Maxwell

Carolyn McCormick as Elisabeth Bingham

Byron Jennings as Grant Bingham

Elle Grace Graper as Lucy

Sinem Nejla Gulturk as Ava

Holly Ann Butler as a Dance Teacher

Michael Brian Dunn as Mr. Matthews

Lisa Helmi Johanson as Kitty

Larissa Schmitz as Janet

Sydney Elizabeth Joy Mesher as Lillian

JoJo Carmichael as Peggy

Stephen DeRosa as Frank

Dylan S. Wallach as Ben

Eve Plumb as Harriet

Erica Dorfler as Gimbals Clerk

Lucia Gianetta as Sofia’s Mom

Marlene Mancini as Sofia’s Grandmother

Hassan Gray as Security Guard

Donald Wayne as Grandpa John

Caitlin McAvoy as a Waitress

Kenneth Michael Murray as a Soldier Boy

Don't forget to watch the new holiday flick, A Holiday Spectacular, on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

