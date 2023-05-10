"Put those ladies BACK on Peacock": Why do RHOM fans prefer show's run on Peacock over Bravo amidst 2023-24 renewal?

Bravo recently released the list of reality shows that were being renewed for the year 2023-2024. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the network revealed the reality shows on its social media pages that were making their return with a brand new installment. Viewers were provided with the good news of some of their fan favorite shows and some of their most loved cast members making their return.

Bravo also announced that the Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 will move to the network after airing the last two seasons on Peacock. Fans, however, were worried about the change. They felt that the streaming service retained a better production value as compared to the network, and wanted the reality series to run on Peacock for its upcoming installment. One fan tweeted:

RHOM fans prefer Peacock over Bravo for the upcoming season run

Fans took to social media to express their concerns over RHOM's return to its home network. They preferred Peacock over Bravo primarily because of the production value, editors, budget and more that the streaming service provided. They also felt that Bravo was cheap and wanted the Miami ladies to keep being their glamorous selves with a network that can provide the same.

RHOM aired its first three seasons on Bravo. Season 4 and season 5 aired on Peacock and garnered a lot of fans over the two years of its run on the streaming service. Cast members of the latest installment included Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, and Lisa Hochstein.

They were accompanied by fellow cast members Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth.

Marlee @marleeloiben5 @queensofbravo NOOOO Peacocks budget was so much higher that was part of what made RHOM so much better than every other franchise @queensofbravo NOOOO Peacocks budget was so much higher that was part of what made RHOM so much better than every other franchise

Aidan @aidanthereup Bravo snatching RHOM back from Peacock after it turned out to be the most popular in the franchise Bravo snatching RHOM back from Peacock after it turned out to be the most popular in the franchise https://t.co/vVaeR5VI8t

The Third King 👑 @thirdking0208 Congratulations to RHOM for getting back on Bravo's regular lineup. Personally, and selfishly, I'd rather they stay on Peacock. As long as they maintain the same standards and quality that have been set, though, it'll be fine. Congratulations to RHOM for getting back on Bravo's regular lineup. Personally, and selfishly, I'd rather they stay on Peacock. As long as they maintain the same standards and quality that have been set, though, it'll be fine. https://t.co/XhIoQEWcpw

@dorindadeadly Peacock elevated RHOM just for Bravo to ruin it again. @dorindadeadly Peacock elevated RHOM just for Bravo to ruin it again. https://t.co/C35o0MBsnj

Housewives of NYC 🍎 @housewivesofny Am I the only one that likes them better on Peacock? I’m sure it’ll be just as good on Bravo but them being on Peacock was what made them top tier in my opinion. Like the new generation of housewives if that makes sense #RHOM Am I the only one that likes them better on Peacock? I’m sure it’ll be just as good on Bravo but them being on Peacock was what made them top tier in my opinion. Like the new generation of housewives if that makes sense #RHOM https://t.co/TK45Fj7T29

Ashley @Asheystew @BravoTV Do not, I repeat, do not ruin RHOM! They have a good thing going on peacock, keep all the editors, producers, camera people everything. Change absolutely nothing about it, it’s the only housewives city I’ve enjoyed the last few years! @BravoTV Do not, I repeat, do not ruin RHOM! They have a good thing going on peacock, keep all the editors, producers, camera people everything. Change absolutely nothing about it, it’s the only housewives city I’ve enjoyed the last few years!

Full list of shows renewed by Bravo for 2023-2024

Alongside Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), another popular Bravo show, Below Deck Under, which aired its premiere season Peacock, also returned to the network. The network is already known to host many other successful and well-established Below Deck franchises, including Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Adventure.

Another successful Bravo reality show which has been renewed for a brand new installment is Vanderpump Rules. The hit reality series has garnered a lot of attention with season 10, where viewers and the cast members are still reeling from castmates Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair. So it was only natural for the show to receive a renewal.

Check out the full list of Bravo reality shows that have been renewed for the year.

Summer House MV Dancing Queens Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) Project Runway Crappie Lake Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Vanderpump Rules Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) Top Chef Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (MDLLA) Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Married to Medicine Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Below Deck Below Deck Mediterranean Southern Charm Winter House

Bravo has been known to bring in a lot of popular and controversial reality shows over the past few years. Viewers have religiously followed the cast members of many shows, who have gone on to become staple stars of the network. With many new and current shows getting renewed, fans will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

