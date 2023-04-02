Is Kaley Cuoco married? Relationship with Tom Pelphrey explored as actress welcomes first child

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey recently became parents to their daughter Matilda Carmine Richie on Thursday. Cuoco is not married right now and has been in a relationship with Pelphrey since May 2022.

The Lucky 13 star announced the news on her Instagram page as she shared pictures of the couple's baby and wrote:

"3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did."

Pelphrey also shared some photos on his Instagram account and was seen posing alongside Cuoco with the baby in his arms. In the caption, Pelphrey described his daughter as the "Soul of the Universe." He also expressed his gratitude towards Cuoco for her strength and bravery.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been romantically linked since 2022

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been in a relationship since last year (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey first met in April 2022 during the premiere of the fourth season of the Netflix crime drama series, Ozark. Cuoco attended the event as a guest of her manager, who also managed Pelphrey.

The pair soon started sharing posts of each other on Instagram. They were then spotted together at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti. At the event, the duo held hands and laughed while sitting beside each other.

Cuoco then penned a tribute to the Ozark star on the occasion of his 40th birthday in July and expressed her love for him as she wrote:

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born. I love you!!"

As per Entertainment Weekly, the couple made their red carpet debut as they attended the Emmy Awards 2022 in September. Kaley and Tom revealed in October 2022 that they were expecting their first child. Kaley posted a few pictures featuring Tom on Instagram as she flaunted her baby bump and wishes poured in for the couple.

Kaley Cuoco divorced Karl Cook in June 2022

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook started dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year. The duo exchanged vows in June 2018 but split in September 2021. The former couple's divorce was finalized in June 2022.

Cuoco was previously married to addiction specialist Josh Resnik from 2013 to 2016. Before that, she dated actor Johnny Galecki for two years.

