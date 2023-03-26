When did Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro start dating? Relationship explored as couple announces engagement

Singer Rosalia recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Rauw Alejandro. She disclosed the news via her music video for the song Beso, where she was holding a red ring box. She was seen with tears in her eyes and fans also caught a glimpse of her engagement ring. Rosalia and Rauw have been dating since 2021.

The songwriter also shared the moment on Instagram and translated into English, she wrote:

"RR is out finally after more than 3 years together here are these three songs made with all of the love in the world. We hope you enjoy this little piece of us."

The pair announced their collaboration project, RR, on March 13, 2023. They revealed at the time that RR will be released on March 24 and the post featured the cover of the project where two hand-painted Rs intertwined on a red background.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro celebrated their first Valentine's Day together in 2022

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro were spotted going out for dinner in Los Angeles in August 2021, leading to rumors that they might be dating. They confirmed their relationship via TikTok the following month, where Rosalia posted a video featuring her and Alejandro making a heart shape with their arms.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro were romantically linked in 2021 (Image via Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

As per Harper's Bazaar, the duo made their red carpet debut in November 2021 at the Los40 Music Awards in Palma de Mallorca. They celebrated their first Valentine's Day together on February 14, 2022. Rauw shared a few pictures from the couple's special day on his Instagram story. The following month, Rauw got a tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend. The duo then celebrated Rosalia's birthday in New York City in September 2022.

The pair was spotted at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 17, 2022, where the Pain and Glory star was the recipient of the Album of the Year award.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Alejandro said that his girlfriend had a huge impact on his music and that she inspired him in different ways. While speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Alejandro mentioned that Rosalia helped him with his music and stated:

"I've been taking vocal classes, thanks to my girl. She always like, 'You need to practice more.' Okay, I'll do it. I'll do it. She practices her vocals every day with her professor."

He also expressed how "proud" he was of her in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and said:

"I'm really proud, man. She's amazing. She deserves everything that happened, that is happening en su carerra. She works really hard and, you know, [I'm] really happy man."

Rauw Alejandro is well-known for his albums and singles

Also known as Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, he has released three albums in his successful career in the music industry. His debut album, Afrodisiaco, was released in November 2020 and it reached the 75th position on the US Billboard 200.

This was followed by Vice Versa in 2021 featuring 14 singles, which ranked at number 17 on the US Billboard 200. His latest album, Saturno, was released in November 2022 and reached number 25 on the US Billboard 200.

He has released 80 singles so far, including Que Le De, Mirame, Detective, Una Noche, Tattoo, TBT, Elegi, and more.

