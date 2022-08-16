Who is Lucy Smith? All about James Bay's wife as singer announces marriage with wedding pictures

James Bay and Lucy Smith, who welcomed their daughter Ada Violet in October 2021, have recently exchanged vows. While making the announcement, Bay shared a few pictures from the wedding.

The first was a black and white picture where Bay and Smith walk together while confetti falls from the sky and Smith seems to be screaming in joy. The couple looked at each other in the second picture with a background of low summer sun alongside a few trees. The caption reads:

“Mr & Mrs Bay, August 2022 photos by @indiahobson”

Lucy Smith is a music promoter

For now, detailed information about Lucy Smith’s personal life remains unknown. The only thing that has been revealed about Smith so far is that she is a music promoter in London.

Smith gained recognition as the longtime love of James Bay and they have been in a relationship since the time Bay was 17.

Bay stated that Smith encouraged him to pursue a career in music and is the coolest person in the world. They were close friends before being romantically linked. Bay also said:

“Back in the day, we would be sitting in on a Wednesday night watching TV, and she would say, ‘Hang on, if you want to be a big artist one day, surely you should be out in some pub or club playing some songs right now. She instilled that in me, and I got out and did it. I wouldn’t be here without her.”

Back in May 2022, Bay released his song, One Life, which explained the journey of him and Smith falling in love and raising their child together. James said that he and Lucy grew up in the same hometown and keeping their relationship private has been very important for them.

He mentioned that One Life is a celebration of their journey so far.

A brief look at James Bay's career

James Bay is a famous singer, songwriter and guitarist (Image via Burak Cingi/Getty Images)

James Bay started his career by releasing an EP, The Dark of the Morning, in July 2013 followed by his second EP, Let It Go, in May 2014. The latter topped the iTunes album chart and the UK charts.

James released his first studio album, Chaos and the Calm, in December 2014 and his song, Hold Back the River, was trending in the UK charts. He then released his fourth EP, Other Sides, in January 2015 and recorded the covers for Hey Bulldog and King’s Highway.

The 31-year-old’s second album, Electric Light, was released in May 2018 and the album’s singles became an instant hit. His third EP, Oh My Messy Mind, was released in May 2019 and he started working on his third studio album in spring 2020. His next single, Chew On My Heart, was released in July 2020.

