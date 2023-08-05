The Traitors Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Streaming platforms, and more

The reports around The Traitors season 2 have already created a huge buzz among fans. The highly successful first season of the show premiered on January 12, 2023, and garnered a large fanbase owing to its exciting format and thrill-inducing premise.

Peacock announced the return of the second season of the reality tv show soon after the success of the first season. Following the suit of its predecessor, The Traitors season 2 is actually an adaptation of the Dutch game show De Verraders.

The games are inspired by the party game Mafia and feature a set of known faces in a genuine party-game-like situation involving a murder mystery. The twenty-contestant competition goes above and beyond basic skirmishes and evolves into something competitive and fun.

The US version of The Traitors is very similar to the UK version. Both the British and American versions of the show are set in Scotland and employ identical missions and props, with the host being the only noticeable difference.

The expected release date for The Traitors season 2

Season 1 of the highly popular reality show aired in January 2023 and fans were left waiting for more. The executive producers and Peacock decided to announce The Traitors season 2 in February 2023 much to the joy of viewers.

This is what Peacock had to say about the new season of the reality tv show:

"Following an overwhelmingly positive debut, Peacock has announced a second season pickup of The Traitors... The hit show brings together the witty humor of returning host and producer Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands."

Although there is no official release date announced for The Traitors season 2, it is anticipated that it will premiere around January 2024. This is based on speculation about the release date of the first season.

The executive producer of the show, Stephen Lambert, was very happy to announce the upcoming season of the hit show. He has said:

"We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock’s audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists,”

Stephen Lambert, who is also the CEO of Lambert Studios, further added:

“This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that’s revealing and entertaining, and we’re excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first.”

Will The Traitors season 2 be on Netflix?

The Traitors is one of the most successful Peacock original shows. It is not available for streaming on Netflix in the USA. So, The Traitors season 2 will also stream only on Peacock.

Season one became one of the most successful reality series on Peacock, owing to its brilliant and offbeat format. Here is the official synopsis of the show:

Twenty of America's most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans, play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, they will work together on exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Who are the cast of The Traitors season 2?

Fans can expect the return of Scottish actor and the host of the show, Alan Cumming for season 2. Peacock has described Alan Cumming as a "well-dressed genius" and he surely was a major reason for the success of the first season. However, the cast for the contestants of The Traitor season 2 is yet to be announced. It can be expected that the second season will also feature an exciting group of people much like the first one.

Stay tuned for more news about The Traitors season 2, which is speculated to release in January 2024 only on Peacock.