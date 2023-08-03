The Traitors reality show: Will there be a season 2?

The Traitors quickly became one of the standout reality shows of 2023, thanks to the offbeat approach and fun premise. An adaptation of the Dutch game show, De Verraders, which follows a set of games inspired by the party game Mafia, this reality show also became one of the highest-rated shows of the year.

Of course, after the humongous success of the debut season, fans will be wondering if the show will return for a second season. Thankfully, after the successful premiere episode of The Traitors, the show was renewed almost instantaneously. So as of now, yes, the reality show will return for a second season, most likely in 2024. The first season came to Peacock on January 12, 2023.

The American version of the show is closely related to the British version of The Traitors, which shares the same location in Scotland, props, and identical missions, with only the host as the main difference.

The Traitors pits interesting celebrities against each other in a murder-mystery-styled contest

One of the most interesting things about the show, which set it apart from typical reality shows, is that The Traitors features a set of known faces in a genuine party-game-like situation involving a murder mystery. The twenty-contestant tale goes above and beyond basic skirmishes and evolves into something competitive and fun.

The first season featured some big names like Amanda Clark, Andie Thurmond, Anjelica Conti, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Azra Valani, Brandi Glanville, Christian De La Torre, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Geraldine Moreno, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, among many others.

Speaking about the show, Corie Henson, NBCUniversal’s EVP of entertainment unscripted content said:

"The Traitors’ is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes... Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more."

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, further added:

"We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock’s audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists... This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that’s revealing and entertaining, and we’re excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first."

The positive response to the show was also evident from the network's announcement of the second season before the first one wrapped up. Peacock said:

"Following an overwhelmingly positive debut, Peacock has announced a second season pickup of The Traitors... The hit show brings together the witty humor of returning host and producer Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands."

In all likelihood, it can go on to become one of the long-running reality shows of the modern era.

Sadly, not much is known yet about the host, contestants, or new additions to the second season of the show, but details should pour in sooner rather than later.

The Traitors season 1 is available for streaming on Peacock.