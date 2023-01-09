What is Alan Cumming’s net worth? Meet the host of Peacock’s The Traitors

The Traitors is all set to premiere on Peacock on January 12, 2023. Alan Cumming will serve as the host of the reality competition series. Actor, singer, film director, and producer Alan Cumming has a net worth of $5 million.

The Traitors is a new show that was modeled after a Dutch program of the same name. Twenty contestants will take on the task in an effort to win a substantial monetary prize. However, as the name suggests, three of the players are traitors who will attempt to take the award for themselves, which is a twist.

The Traitors' host Alan Cumming made his feature film debut in 1992

Alan Cumming studied from 1982–1985 at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, which is now known as the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Prior to graduating, he made his professional acting, film, and television debuts. He made his film debut in Gillies MacKinnon's short film Passing Glory in 1986 and his feature film debut in 1992 in Ian Sellar's Prague. He quickly became well-known for both his stand-up comedy and his TV work, which included the Scottish soap opera Take the High Road.

At Edinburgh's Traverse Theater in 1988, he performed in Manfred Karge's Conquest of the South Pole. Alan received his first nomination for the Olivier Award after the production was moved to the Royal Court in London. He later worked for the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theater, where his performance in Dario Fo's Accidental Death of an Anarchist earned him an Olivier Award.

For David Hirson's La Bête and Cabaret at the Donmar Warehouse, he received more Olivier Award nominations, and his stunning performance in Hamlet for the English Touring Theater earned him a TMA Best Actor award and a Shakespeare Globe nomination.

His many UK television appearances include The High Life, Bernard and the Genie, and Mark Cousins' Heavenly. Recently, he appeared in the miniseries The Runaway, Queers, Doctor Who, Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland, in which he traveled around his homeland in a van with Miriam Margolyes. He was most recently seen in Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon.

He has appeared in Broad City, Sex in the City, Frasier, The L Word, and Web Therapy, and was also the host of PBS’ Masterpiece Mystery.

Alan Cumming played Eli Gold in seven seasons of the CBS series The Good Wife, for which he has received multiple Golden Globes, Emmys, SAGs, Critics' Circle, and Satellite Award nominations, and starred in the CBS series Instinct, which premiered in March 2018.

In 2002, he published a novel, Tommy's Tale. He also wrote the autobiography Not My Father's Son: A Memoir in 2014 and the topical memoir Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life in 2019.

He created a line of fragrant goods under the Cumming brand and had a cable discussion show called Eavesdropping with Alan Cumming.

Along with performing the cabaret shows I Bought a Blue Car Today and Alan Cummings Sings Sappy Songs, he has also written opinion pieces for numerous periodicals. He won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical for producing A Strange Loop.

Alan Cumming has received more than 40 humanitarian awards for his involvement and dedication to a number of social justice, sex education, and civil rights causes.

He lives in Manhattan with his spouse, the illustrator Grant Shaffer.

Peacock's new show, The Traitors, brings together celebrities from documentary-style and reality competition shows. During a series of challenges, ten of them will compete against ten non-celebrity contestants.

