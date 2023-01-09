Which reality shows has Ryan Lochte been part of? Meet the Olympic swimmer as he participates in The Traitors

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte will be seen on Peacock’s new mystery show The Traitors, premiering on Thursday, January 12. The world-renowned swimmer holds a world record for completing his 200 m individual medley within 1:49:63 seconds and will now try to find the traitor amongst the remaining 19 contestants in the competitive series.

He was the host of the What Would Ryan Lochte Do? talk show, which got canceled after just one season. Ryan participated in Dancing with the Stars season 23 with Cheryl Burke in 2016 and was eliminated in week 8. He was also a cast member of Celebrity Big Brother season 2 and ranked in tenth place. He was evicted after a short 13-day stay in the house, despite being the first Head of Household.

Ryan appeared on Celebrity Family Feud season 6 episode 10 with his wife Kayla and won against Kevin Eubanks. He was also seen in a 2019 episode of Back in the Game, where Alex Rodriguez helped Lochte with his financial troubles.

The Traitors contestant Ryan Lochte won the NCAA Swimmer of the Year title twice

Born in Rochester in 1984, Ryan Lochte began taking the sport seriously in junior high school when his family moved to Florida so that his father could teach swimming. Ryan participated in the Junior Olympics at the age of 14 but failed to bag any medals. His attitude changed after the defeat and he decided to “train” even harder.

Lochte attended the University of Florida and graduated in 2007 with a degree in sports management. He won the NCAA Swimmer of the Year title twice and was awarded as the SEC champion seven times. Lochte has won many awards since graduating college. Some of them include:

Gold medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics

Gold and Silver in the 2015 World Championship

The Short Course IM Record in World Championships

Bronze medal in 200 m back swimming round in the 2012 Olympics

He specializes in the Individual and Backstroke medley and is also a Freestyle and Butterfly swimmer. Lochte got in touch with Kayla Rae on Instagram in July 2015 and the two got engaged in 2016. They tied the knot in 2018 and are now expecting their third child in June 2023.

Lochte revealed in the 2019 episode of the Back in The Game series that he made $1 Million in a year, earning $75000 from a single sponsor. However, he was later dropped off by the sponsor due to legal issues and was forced to sell his home.

Peacock's The Traitors to include 10 episodes

Hosted by actor Alan Cumming, The Traitors will have a similar format to the Dutch show of the same name. 20 players (10 regular contestants and 10 celebrities) will perform several challenges in a Scottish Highlands castle to win a grand prize of up to $250,000. Three of the players will be traitors and will do everything in their power to steal/reduce the cash prize.

The Traitors was produced by Jack Burgess, Sam Rees Jones, Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland, Stephen Lambert, and Mike Cotton. Some of the most popular contestants in the competitive series are:

Kyle Cooke

Reza Farahan

Kate Chastain

Cirie Fields

Brandi Glanville

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Amanda Clark

The Traitors season 1 has 10 episodes in total, which will be released on Thursday, January 12, at 03.01 am ET.

