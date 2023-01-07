Where was The Rig shot? Filming locations of Prime Video's first-ever Scottish series explored

Amazon's latest original, The Rig, is all set to hit screens today. Created by David Macpherson, the supernatural mystery thriller follows the crew of Kinloch Bravo, a Scottish oil rig off the Scottish coast, in the middle of the isolated North Sea.

Confronted with the mysterious forces of nature in the form of dense fog, the crew finds themselves stranded on the island and cut off from any link with the outside world. Directed by John Strickland, The Rig is the latest and most promising new Amazon original thriller that is sure to catch the attention of fans.

Various filming locations of The Rig explored

The Amazon Prime thriller, which made its debut today, has caught the attention of fans with its beautiful scenes and stunning locations. Let us explore where the six-part series has been shot.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The Rig has mostly been shot in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland. One of Scotland's most populous cities, Edinburgh is home to numerous museums and libraries like the National Library of Scotland, the National War Museum, the Writers’ Museum, the National Museum of Scotland, and the Museum of Childhood. It is a historical place of much significance.

It is reported that many of the key scenes in the series set on the fictional Kinloch Bravo oil rig were shot at FirstStage Studios at 31 Bath Road in Edinburgh’s Leith. The 8.5-acre self-contained facility, with around 35,000 square feet of workshop space and additional spaces for costumes, office, parking, and miscellaneous activities, made the site suitable for shooting of The Rig.

However, not all shots were shot in a studio; a number of the thriller series' crucial moments were captured on a genuine oil rig, which was reportedly situated off the east coast of Scotland.

The entire shoot was just as thrilling as the show. Several cast members apparently talked about the difficulties they had while filming season one during a conference in December 2022. Iain Glen also experienced an injury when he fell off a crane while doing a stunt, while Martin Compston caught fire while filming a stunt sequence. Glen, though, was fortunate to be protected from injury by a harness.

The shoot wrapped up in August 2021.

All about The Rig

The Rig made its release on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform today, January 6, 2022, and the official plot description for the series reads:

"When the crew of the North Sea stationed Kinloch Bravo oil rig is due to return to the mainland, a mysterious fog rolls in and cuts off communication with the outside world. The crew will be driven to the limits of their endurance and loyalties and will be forced into a confrontation with forces that are beyond their imagination."

The mystery thriller stars Martin Compston in the lead role, along with Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, and Rochenda Sandall. They will be joined by Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Mark Bonnar, Richard Pepple, Calvin Demba, Emun Elliott, Abraham Popoola, Stuart McQuarrie, Molly Vevers, and Dougie Rankin.

Catch The Rig, Amazon's newest six-part mystery thriller today.

