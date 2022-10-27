Amazon Prime Video's new thriller series, The Devil's Hour, is expected to hit the streaming platform on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 12 am GMT. The show narrates the horrifying story of a woman who wakes up every day at 3.33 am.

The series features Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi, among many others, in crucial roles. It is helmed by prominent screenwriter Tom Moran.

The Devil's Hour on Prime Video has a frightening tone

On September 22, 2022, Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the show, which offers a glimpse of protagonist Lucy's nightmarish world. In the first scene, Lucy meets with a prisoner who seems intimidating and frightening. The trailer also briefly depicts a murder investigation as the police desperately look to nab a serial killer.

Although not many pivotal details are revealed, the trailer establishes the crux of the storyline. Overall, it has a distinctly frightening tone that fans of psychological thrillers would undoubtedly love. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Amazon Studios' Press:

''The series follows the story of Lucy, played by Jessica Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own.''

The description further reads:

''When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Peter Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh Patel.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an atmospheric, character-driven thriller drama that explores some of the most disturbing facets of the human mind. Fans of movies like Goodnight Mommy and Vivarium or shows like True Detective and Manhunter should certainly check this one out.

The Devil's Hour includes six episodes, expected to drop on Prime Video on October 28, 2022.

A quick look at The Devil's Hour cast

The Devil's Hour stars Jessica Raine in the lead role as Lucy Chambers. Raine looks in stunning form in the trailer, portraying the fear, anxiety, tension, and paranoia consuming her existence. Viewers can expect her to deliver a haunting performance in the show.

Apart from The Devil's Hour, Raine is best known for her performances in shows like Call the Midwife and Becoming Elizabeth. Her film acting credits include Carmilla, Benjamin, and The Woman in Black, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Jessica Raine in another key role is Peter Capaldi, who plays the role of Gideon. Gideon seems to be the villain, and Capaldi looks menacing in his role. Capaldi is known for starring in Doctor Who, The Thick of It, and In the Loop, among many other shows and films. Other supporting cast members include actors like Nikesh Patel, Meera Syal, Phil Dunster, Alex Ferns, and many more.

You can watch The Devil's Hour on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 28, 2022.

