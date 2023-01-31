Scottish actor Alan Cumming sparked a debate online after he revealed that he had given back his Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE), which was awarded to him in 2009.

On January 27, the 58-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a lengthy post discussing how he had recently "opened his eyes" to the British Empire's "toxicity."

He wrote:

"Fourteen years ago, I was incredibly grateful to receive it in the 2009 Queen’s birthday honours list, for it was awarded not just for my job as an actor but ‘for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, USA.’"

He continued:

"Thankfully, times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire."

Alan Cumming, who became a US citizen in 2008, stated some of the anti-gay bills that the country had at the time and had campaigned against. The list includes the Defense of Marriage Act and "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, which restricted openly gay people from serving in the military.

Alan Cumming's thoughts changed after Queen Elizabeth II's death

In the same post, Cumming recalled the statement he released after being honored with the OBE at the time. Stating that he was both "shocked" and "delighted" by the honor, he said:

"The fight for equality for the LGBT community in the US is something I am very passionate about, and I see this honour as encouragement to go on fighting for what I believe is right and for what I take for granted as a UK citizen. Thank you to the Queen and those who make up her Birthday honours list for bringing attention to the inaction of the US government on this issue. It makes me very proud to be British, and galvanised as an American."

However, he pointed out that his thought process changed after Queen Elizabeth II passed away and conversations around the British Empire took over several discussions.

He continued:

"The Queen’s death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes."

Twitter reacts to Alan Cumming's move to return the OBE

After Alan Cumming's Instagram post went viral on the internet as he pointed out the "toxicity" of the British Empire, netizens were divided. Several users bashed the actor for doing things for the sake of attention, with one even calling him a "traitor."

Others pointed out that one has to give up all titles and honors to become a citizen of the US and dubbing the British Empire "toxic" is a lie.

Sherlock Holmes @Baskerville448 Actor, Alan Cumming has handed back his OBE due to his 'misgivings' with regard to the 'toxicity' of the British Empire. Just out of idle curiosity, who is he? Actor, Alan Cumming has handed back his OBE due to his 'misgivings' with regard to the 'toxicity' of the British Empire. Just out of idle curiosity, who is he?

Evans E. 🏳️‍🌈⚧ 👨🏿‍🏫 #KingCharles'Angel @jomilleweb When you naturalise to become a citizen of the United States, you are required to relinquish all foreign titles and styles and honours. That’s simply what Alan Cumming did.



Trying to claim it is because of the toxicity of empire is a LIE! When you naturalise to become a citizen of the United States, you are required to relinquish all foreign titles and styles and honours. That’s simply what Alan Cumming did. Trying to claim it is because of the toxicity of empire is a LIE!

Foolmonty @DRMonty70 Alan Cumming is an absolute attention seeking bellend.



Just my opinion. Alan Cumming is an absolute attention seeking bellend. Just my opinion.

Sophie Corcoran @sophielouisecc Scottish actor Alan Cumming has handed back his OBE due to his "misgivings" with being associated with the "toxicity" of the British Empire.



Bit concerning that he got his OBE in 2009 and it’s taken him this long - did he not know about empire when he accepted it? Scottish actor Alan Cumming has handed back his OBE due to his "misgivings" with being associated with the "toxicity" of the British Empire.Bit concerning that he got his OBE in 2009 and it’s taken him this long - did he not know about empire when he accepted it?

William Lee @j_gittes #AlanCumming is happy to live, work and hold American citizenship to a country built on slavery with land stolen from the Native Americans. He is a hypocrite. Every country has things to be ashamed off but not every country has things to be proud of too. #AlanCumming is happy to live, work and hold American citizenship to a country built on slavery with land stolen from the Native Americans. He is a hypocrite. Every country has things to be ashamed off but not every country has things to be proud of too.

Matthew C. @MattChr83 Alan Cumming is a traitorous prick.



Revoke his passport. Alan Cumming is a traitorous prick.Revoke his passport.

Chris Rose @ArchRose90 Alan Cumming has given back his OBE over "toxicity" of the British Empire.



I’m cynical of anyone who takes 14 years to find their "alleged" morals, particularly when the reasons he states for handing it back existed when he accepted it. Looks like attention seeking to me. Alan Cumming has given back his OBE over "toxicity" of the British Empire.I’m cynical of anyone who takes 14 years to find their "alleged" morals, particularly when the reasons he states for handing it back existed when he accepted it. Looks like attention seeking to me.

Others supported Cumming for his bold move to return the OBE, and called him an 'absolute legend.'

Kelly Lynne D’Angelo ✨ @kellylynnedang 🥹 twitter.com/alicialutes/st… Alicia Lutes @alicialutes Alan Cumming YOU ABSOLUTE LEGEND!! Alan Cumming YOU ABSOLUTE LEGEND!! https://t.co/YeTuR3prcY So wait, Alan Cumming rescinded his awarded status in the UK Monarchy for his work in the LGBTQA+ battle because he’s IN SOLIDARITY with INDIGENOUS PEOPLE?? Y’ALL. This is what we mean by USING YOUR POWER as an ally So wait, Alan Cumming rescinded his awarded status in the UK Monarchy for his work in the LGBTQA+ battle because he’s IN SOLIDARITY with INDIGENOUS PEOPLE?? Y’ALL. This is what we mean by USING YOUR POWER as an ally ✨😍🥹❤️✨ twitter.com/alicialutes/st…

Ryan Love @RyanJL



Happy Birthday, Alan Didn’t know it was possible to love Alan Cumming more, but here he is explaining why he has returned his OBE.Happy Birthday, Alan Didn’t know it was possible to love Alan Cumming more, but here he is explaining why he has returned his OBE. Happy Birthday, Alan 💙 https://t.co/VAqjRGpCGP

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on January 29, Cumming said he did not expect to get such an "international" reaction to his decision and mentioned that he "broke the internet."

