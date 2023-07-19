The Continental: From the World of John Wick - First look, tentative release date, cast, and more details revealed

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere on Peacock in September of 2023. Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly anticipating this John Wick prequel spin-off. According to Yahoo, the miniseries will be launched in the US on Peacock, but for the rest of the world, it will be released on Prime Video.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will star Colin Woodell as Winston Scott, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Ben Robson as Frankie, Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, Ayomide Adegun as Charon and several others.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Peacock and Prime Video: what do we know so far?

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will consist of only three episodes and will showcase the story of the iconic "The Continental" hotel from the John Wick universe. Set in the 1970s in New York city, the audience will learn how a young Winston Scott rose to power.

Winston Scott is a very important character in the John Wick film series as he is shown as the boss of the iconic hotel. In the films, this character is portrayed by Ian McShane.

Hollywood megastar Mel Gibson will portray the previous boss, Cormac. According to a Prime Video press release, the actor described his character in the following manner:

"He's kind of like [Winston and Charon’s] mentor, or actually, mentor or tormentor, I'm not sure which. But he's rather a nefarious character who's like a father figure to them, and they perceive him that way when they're young, but as they grow and begin to analyse who he really is, they realise he's probably not the father figure he pretends to be. He's pretty selfish in his own motives, and has used them in an ill way, and I think they're burned by that and they want to get even. Rightly so.”

Colin Woodell, who plays a young Winston Scott said:

"The Continental is a prequel story to the John Wick films, and if you have any familiarity with those films then you'll know that this is a great introduction to the world. It's about 30 to 40 years prior to when the films take place.

He ended his statement by saying:

"We have all the producers from the films, so we have them overseeing and there is a really strict continuity to honour those and the style that they have in them. But what's also wonderful is, this is the ‘70s, so it is going to be stylistically different."

The Continental: From the World of John Wick synopsis

According to a Prime Video press release, the official synopsis of The Continental: From the World of John Wick reads:

"The three-part series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins, which is the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. The show will be seen through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind."

It continues:

"Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne."

The mini-series was developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons.