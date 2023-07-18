Teaming up with Amazon once again, Jim Gaffigan is slated to premiere his third original comedy special, titled Dark Pale, this July 25, 2023, on Prime Video. The debut will mark the release of his 10th stand-up comedy special which will be available to stream in 240 countries and territories, as per variety.

Gaffigan, a seven-time Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer, and three time Emmy-winner, is recognized across the globe for his stand-up specials. His acting credits include prominent roles in movies such as Chappaquiddick, American Dreamer, and Troop Zero.

According to an Amazon Studios report, Dark Pale arrives prior to Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, which starts on August 25 in Las Vegas shortly before Gaffigan's five-city arena tour with Jerry Seinfeld during the fall this year. The latter is scheduled to kick off on November 3 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale is produced by Amazon Studios and Comedy Dynamics. The executive producers are Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Jim Gaffigan, Jeannie Gaffigan, and Alex Murray.

In his 10th comedy special Dark Pale, which will be premiered on Prime Video, Jim Gaffigan will adress parenthood

Jim Gaffigan's third Amazon Original comedy special Dark Pale will be available to stream on the platform worldwide starting on July 25, 2023, and will mark the release of comedian-actor's 10th stand-up special so far. Gaffigan is known for his critically acclaimed stand-up specials such as Beyond the Pale, which premiered in 2006 and King Baby from 2009.

In the official Dark Pale trailer, which was released about two weeks ago, Gaffigan quips that "sometimes when people find out I have five kids, they think I’m good at parenting," but says how it is "kind of like assuming people with lots of cats are not crazy. That’s why every dad on vacation looks like they lost a bet."

Dark Pale was shot in New York City's Beacon Theater and adresses everyday subjects such as food and parenthood using an amalgam of fresh material along with a few classic components. The highly anticipated comedy special covers funerals, family, balloon rides, and everything in between and beyond.

More about Jim Gaffigan and his two parallelly running successful careers

Jim Giffigan is recognized around the world for his distinguished sense of humor, which is mostly based on and involves his observations of life. He had previously turned to Netflix with his 2021 special, Comedy Monster, and is now returning to Amazon.

Apart from Beyond the Pale, King Baby, and Comedy Monster, Giffigan's other comedy special's include Mr. Universe, Obsessed, Cinco, Noble Ape, Quality Time, and The Pale Tourist.

With two successful careers running parallelly, the comedian-actor has made appearances in multiple hits throughout the years. His acting credits include the role of Mr. Smee in Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy alongside Jude Law who plays Captain Hook. This, along with the role of Cameron Edwin in the sci-fi drama Linoleum, are his most recent appearances.

Good Morning America @GMA



We're definitely intrigued. While @jimgaffigan is best known for his comedy, he takes on a darker role as a postal inspector in the new thriller series, #FullCircle : “It’s a commentary on karma.”We're definitely intrigued.

Gaffigan has also featured in Susie Searches and a limited series titled Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh, which recently premiered on Max. His upcoming appearance will be in Netflix's Unfrosted, in which he stars alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden and Hugh Grant.

Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale premieres on Prime Video on July 25, 2023.