Amazon MGM studios dominates Emmys 2023 with 68 nominations, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more

The 68th Prime Time Emmy Award nominations were announced on July 12, 2023, and of these, 14 went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Meanwhile, nine went to Daisy Jones & The Six, and six went to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It is worth noting that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had previously been nominated 66 times through its entire five-season run. With 14 more nominations, the total tally reached 80.

The series premiered on March 17, 2017, five years before Amazon acquired MGM for a whopping $8.5 billion. This acquisition meant over 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows came under the possession of Prime Video.

Some of the most popular movies acquired by Prime Video are James Bond, Rocky, Fargo, Robocop, Silence of the Lambs, etc. This was the first ever Emmy announcement since their merger and it's safe to say that the company has hit a home run. The awards will be held on September 18, 2023, and will be broadcasted in the USA on Fox.

Amazon MGM Studios bag 68 Emmy nominations with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stealing the show

Amazon's Prime Video single-handedly got nominated for 41 Emmys. As mentioned earlier, 14 of these went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, nine to Daisy Jones & The Six, and six to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

MGM too made a mark by being nominated for 23 awards, 12 of which were for Wednesday with The Voice receiving four nominations.

After the merger took place last year, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Mike Hopkins spoke about it.

"MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience," he said.

He said that the team is ready to welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios. He added that they are excited about working together and creating even more opportunities to deliver "quality storytelling" to the audience.

The COO of MGM Chris Brearton added that they are excited for MGM and its "bounty of iconic brands, legendary films, and television series" to join the Prime Video family. He said that he is looking forward to MGM's incredible team and creative partners joining the brand.

"MGM has been responsible for the creation of some of the most well-known and critically acclaimed films and television series of the past century. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we head into this next chapter, coming together with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to provide audiences with the very best in entertainment for years to come," he ended his statement.

This merger has certainly paid off for both parties. Rachel Brosnahan has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Meanwhile, Alex Borstein has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the same show.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel reads:

"It's the late 1950s and Miriam "Midge" Maisel has everything she has ever wanted -- the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York's Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn't previously know she had -- stand-up comedy."

It further states that the revelation changes her life as she begins her journey which takes her from her "comfortable life on the Upper West Side" to cafes and nightclubs in Greenwich Village. She is making her way through the city's comedy industry and is on a path that might lead her to a "spot on the Tonight Show couch."

Amy Sherman-Palladino, known for creating Gilmore Girls has also created The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.