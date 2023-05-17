Rachel Brosnahan, who is best known for her leading role in Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has reacted to and shared her thoughts on the rumors of her being in the running for the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, in a recent interview with The View.

Brosnahan is among a list of four actresses, who are rumored to be in the running for the role of Lane in Legacy, with the other three being Sex Education's Emma Mackey, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and The Babysitter's Samara Weaving.

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel Rachel Brosnahan on possibly playing Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy:



“It would be extraordinary.”



Rachel Brosnahan on possibly playing Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy:“It would be extraordinary.”https://t.co/dVNwJjcEpP

Speaking to The View, Rachel Brosnahan responded to rumors of her being in the running for the role by stating that she had not yet been cast as Superman's love interest. However, she did not rule out ever playing the character and said that she would jump at the chance to take on the role if the opportunity ever came by. She added:

"I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice. Look, it would be extraordinary."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star then revealed that she had looked up to Lois Lane while growing up and believed that the Daily Planet reporter and the Man of Steel's love interest was "far from being a damsel in distress".

Would Rachel Brosnahan make a good Lois Lane?

Rachel Brosnahan reportedly delivered an outstanding audition for the role of Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy (Image via Getty)

As for the question of whether or not Rachel Brosnahan would make a good Lois Lane, the answer is yes, and this is backed by a source for The Direct, which stated that the actress delivered an "outstanding" audition.

Additionally, through her role as the eponymous protagonist of Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, she displayed great charisma, confidence, brilliance and playfulness that fits and embodies the character of Lane, who in the comics is known for her sharp wit, intelligence, and confidence.

Brosnahan also displayed amazing acting ability, talent and emotional range in Netflix's House of Cards, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Oustanding Guest Actress nomination.

Jak (Spider-Verse Hype) @Jak854321 No one’s been talking about her cause she’s likely not gonna get the role it seems cause she’s to old but if you’ve seen Rachel Brosnahan in literally anything you’d know she would be an excellent Lois Lane. No one’s been talking about her cause she’s likely not gonna get the role it seems cause she’s to old but if you’ve seen Rachel Brosnahan in literally anything you’d know she would be an excellent Lois Lane. https://t.co/mmYMRlvKWp

In House of Cards, Brosnahan essayed the role of Rachel Posner, a prostitute who tried to make her life better via the aid of Michael Kelly's Doug Stamper. Her acting was so great such that she caught the eye of showrunner Beau Willimon, who wrote more appearances for her character, after she had initially only been booked for two appearances on the show.

Rachel Brosnahan also delivered a powerful and solid performance in Julia Hart's neo-noir crime thriller film, I'm Your Woman, where she essayed the role of the protagonist, Jean. Rotten Tomatoes critics had praised the nuance of her performance, with some even suggesting that she alone carried the movie.

Thus, through her solid performances and amazing acting ability in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards and I'm Your Woman, Rachel Brosnahan has displayed the acting range, charisma, confidence and charm that makes her a suitable fit for the role of Lois Lane.

Whether Rachel Brosnahan will ultimately be cast as Lois Lane remains to be seen. However, due to her having delivered an outstanding audition as per a source of The Direct, audiences and fans of Brosnahan can rest assured knowing that there is a strong possibility for her to be eventually cast.

Volk @ladolcevolk Rachel Brosnahan is also my top choice for Lois Lane and I really hope she’s the frontrunner. Got the look AND the chops for it. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rachel Brosnahan is also my top choice for Lois Lane and I really hope she’s the frontrunner. Got the look AND the chops for it. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/it2BfAfN8K

Superman: Legacy is set to release on July 11, 2025. James Gunn will serve as the writer and director of the film.

Poll : 0 votes