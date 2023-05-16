5 must-watch shows like Succession

HBO's hit series Succession will come to an end at the end of May, much to the disappointment of fans and followers. The show, which started its run in 2018, will premiere its final episode on May 28, 2023. Since its premiere, the series has garnered a dedicated fan base as well as numerous awards for its writing, performances, and exploration of power dynamics.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show revolves around the the Roy family, the wealthy owners of a global media conglomerate called Waystar Royco. The series primarily follows the power struggles and internal dynamics within the family as they vie for control of the company and navigate the complex world of high-stakes business.

While fans of the satirical drama will definitely miss the series, here are five other shows to watch instead.

Ozark, Empire and 3 other shows to watch if you liked Succession

1) Billions (2016-present)

Billions, like Succession, revolves around the world of high finance, power struggles, and legal battles. The show primarily focuses on the clash between Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), a billionaire hedge fund manager, and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), a U.S. Attorney who tries his best to bring him down.

As the show progresses, Billions delves into the intricate machinations of the financial world, showcasing the strategies, manipulations, and high-stakes deals employed by Axe, his company, and their rivals. It also examines the moral dilemmas faced by both Axe and Chuck as they navigate the blurred lines between right and wrong in their pursuit of success and justice.

Much like Succession, Billions combines elements of finance, law, politics, and personal drama to provide a compelling exploration of power, ambition, and the lengths people will go to in order to protect their interests and maintain their positions in the cutthroat world of high finance.

Billions is available to stream on Showtime.

2) Mad Men (2007-2015)

Similar to Succession, Mad Men delves into the world of advertising during the 1960s. The show explores the personal and professional lives of the characters working at the fictional Sterling Cooper advertising agency on Madison Avenue, New York City, led by the enigmatic creative director Don Draper (Jon Hamm).

While exploring the personal lives, ambitions, and flaws of its characters, Mad Men provides a glimpse into the advertising industry, including the creative process, the challenges faced by ad executives, and the strategies employed to sell products in a highly competitive and evolving market.

Like Succession, the series deals with themes of identity, gender roles, power dynamics, the American Dream, and the price of success. It offers a character-driven narrative, delving into the complexities of its ensemble cast and examining the social, cultural, and political changes of the era.

Mad Men can be rented or purchased on Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video, and Vudu.

3) Empire (2015-2020)

Like Succession, Empire also revolves around a powerful family and their attempts at maintaining their dominance in their respective industry. The show follows the Lyon family, led by patriarch Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard), as they navigate the world of hip-hop and the music industry.

The Lyon family serves as the core of the show, and their complex dynamics and personal conflicts drive the narrative. On the other hand, the show also explores the creation, production, and promotion of music, showcasing the challenges, rivalries, and aspirations of the characters.

The series explores themes of ambition, power, and the lengths people will go to attain and maintain success. The characters vie for control of the company, engage in backstabbing, and make moral compromises in their pursuit of fame and fortune. Fans of Succession are sure to find familiar themes in Empire.

Empire is available to stream on Hulu Plus.

4) Ozark (2017-2022)

Ozark revolves around Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial planner who gets entangled with a dangerous Mexican drug cartel. To protect himself and his family, Marty relocates from Chicago to the Ozarks, a rural area in Missouri, where he must launder millions of dollars for the cartel while navigating the treacherous criminal underworld.

While Ozark and Succession differ in terms of genre and setting, both dramas involve serious crimes as well as the role that complex family dynamics play within those crimes. Both shows also feature morally ambiguous characters, who are willing to use their power for their own selfish needs.

Ozark delves into the intricate world of money laundering, and the challenges, risks, and consequences associated with operating in the criminal underbelly. It also explores the complex dynamics within the Byrde family as they navigate their new lives in the Ozarks. The series offers a thrilling exploration of crime, family, and the lengths people are willing to go to protect their loved ones.

Ozark is available to stream on Netflix.

5) House of Cards (2013-2018)

House of Cards is a political drama series that delves into the dark and manipulative world of American politics.

The show follows the rise of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a ruthless politician who sets out to exact revenge and climb the ranks of power after being passed over for a prestigious position. It explores the intricate strategies, manipulations, and power plays employed by Frank and his allies as they navigate the political landscape.

Like Succession, the series explores the insatiable thirst for power as well as the moral compromises, betrayals, and ethical boundaries that are crossed in the pursuit of political influence and control. The show also examines the complex power dynamics within influential families and political circles. It features a rich ensemble cast, who bring their own motivations, secrets, and conflicts to the narrative, adding layers of complexity to the story.

House of Cards is available to stream on Netflix.

New episodes of Succession premiere every week on HBOMax.

